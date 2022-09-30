Scientists sequence the world’s largest pangenome to help unlock genetic mysteries behind finer silk

Phenotypic diversity in silkworms. Credit: BGI Genomics



BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset that represents nearly the entire genomic content in a silkworm.

This research paper, which provides genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published September 24 in nature communication.

Due to the scarcity of wild silkworms and technical limitations of previous studies, many trait-associated sites were previously missing. This is the first study ever to digitize the silkworm gene pool and create a “digital silkworm”, greatly facilitating functional genomic research, promoting precision breeding and thus enabling additional uses of silk.

The team resequenced 1078 silkworms (B. mori, including 205 local strains, 194 improved varieties and 632 genetic stocks and 47 wild silkworms, B. mandarina) and assembled long-read genomes on 545 of these samples, generating 55.57 T. . of genomic data.

This pangenome dataset contains the most comprehensive information on the genome of domestic and wild silkworms, and is the world’s largest long-read pangenome for plants and animals to date. At the same time, in-depth studies on various genetic variation, population structure, artificial selection and ecological adaptations and economic properties of silkworm have been conducted with fruitful results.

The Origin of the Domestic Silkworm

The domestic silkworm, B. mori, domesticated from the wild mulberry silkworm, B. mandarina. It has a history of more than 5,000 years, but the location of its domestication origin has long been an open question due to a lack of strong biological evidence.

The material in this study represents the richest genetic diversity of all major sericulture regions of the world. The study found that endemic species from the lower and middle regions of the Yellow River in China are distributed at the base of the silkworm branch of the evolutionary tree, suggesting that the domestic silkworm originated in this region. The available archaeological evidence, including a half cocoon unearthed in 1926 in Xiyin Village, Xia County, Shanxi Province, and a stone-carved silkworm pupa unearthed in 2019 in Shicun in the same province, provide significant support for this conclusion.

Breaking the bottleneck in silkworm breeding

Traditional silkworm breeding has a long and unique history, but it has remained in a bottleneck since the 1990s. Systematic analysis of the genetic basis of domestication and improvement selection is essential to solve the unresolved problems in silkworm breeding. The team identified 468 domestication-associated genes and 198 enhancement-associated genes, of which 264 and 185 were newly identified, respectively. These genes will be important candidate targets for the molecular improvement of silkworms.

At the same time, it was discovered that the Chinese and Japanese uses share less than 3% of the improvement loci. This not only reveals the relatively independent breeding history of Chinese and Japanese silkworms, but also explains why this shared genetic basis provides such hybrid benefits for both species. This result provides new insights for the future breeding of the silkworm.

Economic features of silkworm breeding

Yield and quality of silk have long been the main economic criteria for artificial selection of silkworms. To date, however, little is known about how genes and loci control these quantitative traits. The pangenome is arguably the ‘closest bridge’ between phenotypes, especially complex traits.

An example of this is the regulation of silk production by the cell cycle-related transcription factor BmE2F1, which was revealed by selection signaling and structural variation. CRISPR-cas9 mediated knockout of BmE2F1 reduces silk gland cell number by 7.68% and silk yield by 22%. Conversely, the transgenic overexpression of BmE2F1 increases the silk gland cell number by 23% and the silk yield by 16%.

Fine silk has unique uses and higher economic value, but the genetic basis of fiber fineness remained unknown before. Analysis of rare variants in the genome of slender varieties led to the identification of BmChit β-GlcNAcase, a gene that controls silk fineness and can be significantly detected in fine varieties, and CRISPR-cas9 mediated knockout, resulting in a coarser silk fineness produced by domestic silkworms. This suggests that this gene plays a key role in determining the fineness of silk.

Adaptive properties of silkworm breeding

Diapause is a common ecological adaptive trait in insects that allows insects to survive despite adverse environmental conditions. Although the diapause hormone was first identified in the silkworm in 1957, little information is available about the embryonic dipause gene. In this study, based on the analysis of the pnd strain and genomic structural variation in the silkworm, and functional validation by gene editing, the BmTret1-like gene was found to be an important determinant of post-embryonic stalling. This is the first time that a post-embryonic determinant gene has been identified in an insect.

This study reveals the full pan-genome of the silkworm to unlock insights into artificial selection and ecological adaptation. Shuaishuai Tai, co-author and senior researcher of BGI Genomics: “With extensive sampling and dataset combined with a variety of experiments to identify genes for future potential research, we hope to accelerate the process of breeding silkworm molecular design.”

Xiaoling Tong et al, High-resolution silkworm pan genome provides genetic insights into artificial selection and ecological adaptation, nature communication (2022). Xiaoling Tong et al, High-resolution silkworm pan genome provides genetic insights into artificial selection and ecological adaptation,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33366-x

