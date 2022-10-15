Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution

Tara left Lorient, France, in December 2020 for a journey of 70,000 kilometers.



After a nearly two-year “Microbiome” mission around the world, scientists said Saturday they had collected thousands of samples of marine microorganisms in an effort to better understand ocean plankton and pollution.

The investigation was conducted from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of Lorient on France’s west coast over the weekend.

From Chile to Africa, via the Amazon and Antarctic waters, nearly 25,000 samples were collected over the 70,000 kilometer route.

“All this data will be analyzed,” Romain Trouble, director of the Tara Ocean Foundation, told a news conference.

“Within 18 months to two years we will have the first discoveries from the mission,” he said.

At the base of the food chain, microorganisms were the “invisible people of the sea,” accounting for two-thirds of marine biomass, Trouble said.

“They trap atmospheric CO. 2 (carbon dioxide) and provide half the oxygen we breathe.”

Trouble said the mission was trying to figure out how it all works.

“How do all these marine viruses, bacteria and microalgae manage to interact with each other to produce oxygen?”

“And how will that change tomorrow with climate change and pollution?”

The Tara team paid particular attention to the impact on the oceans of the Amazon River, which has a water flow rate of 200 million liters (53 million gallons) per second.

They wanted to test a theory that deforestation and the spread of agriculture have increased discharges of nitrate fertilizers, leading to an abundance of toxic algae along riverbanks and coasts, especially in the Caribbean.

The 22-month odyssey also sought to identify the sources of plastic pollution at estuaries, understand the distribution and types of material.

The mission was Tara’s 12th global trip and involved 42 research institutions around the world.

Next spring Tara will investigate chemical pollution off the European coasts.

