Scientists say there’s an important reason newborns kick, wobble, and rock randomly

It could one day also help diagnose babies with developmental disabilities earlier

Data suggests that these movements help prepare babies for future complex actions

They used this to track so-called random spontaneous movements such as kicks

As any parent who has tried to dress a young baby knows, the little tyke has an amazing ability to wiggle, squirm and kick as much as possible while doing so.

Now scientists claim to have unlocked the secret to why babies make these seemingly random, but cute, movements.

Japanese experts say their study suggests it prepares newborns’ bodies and senses for other actions, such as crawling or grasping, as they develop.

The scientists hope their findings could help detect babies with developmental disabilities that affect movement and coordination, such as cerebral palsy, earlier.

That random kicking, wobbling, and writhing may serve an important purpose after all, as it forms the basis for how babies interact with the world later on (stock image)

Japanese scientists attached motion trackers to babies to measure their range of voluntary movements, pictured here is an unnamed child who took part in the study

The study, published in the journal Procedures of the National Academy of Sciencessaw experts from the University of Tokyo attach motion trackers to 12 newborns, who were less than 10 days old, along with 10 three-month-old babies to measure the babies’ so-called “spontaneous movements.”

These voluntary movements include kicking and wiggling without any external stimulation or apparent purpose — actions that begin as kicking even in the womb before the baby is born.

Scientists then fed the data into a computer program that allowed them to analyze how the muscles all over the babies’ bodies communicated with each other.

They found that the patterns of spontaneous movements helped develop the sensorimotor system – the scientific name for the body’s ability to control muscles for movement and coordination.

Lead author Professor Hoshinori Kanazawa, an expert in infant development, said this overturned previous studies that suggested that infants developed their sensorimotor system only through repetitive movements that had a purpose.

They then fed this data into a computer model that analyzed the baby’s and infants’ muscle activity and their proprioceptive sensory input, a term for being able to sense the location of body parts such as legs and arms.

How Humpty Dumpty can help your baby fall asleep Parents trying to find the right tune to put their baby to sleep may want to pick something upbeat, like Humpty Dumpty. Fast, upbeat music helps babies fall asleep more effectively than slower nursery rhymes like Little Bo Peep, a study suggests. The surprising result comes from an experiment with nearly 100 babies under one week old. They played happy music, their heart rates dropped and the babies went from drowsiness to sleep. But sadder, slower music had less effect when researchers measured infants’ behavior after playing lullabies. READ MORE: Upbeat music is best for getting babies to sleep, study suggests

He said: ‘It is generally accepted that the development of the sensorimotor system generally depends on the occurrence of repeated sensorimotor interactions, meaning that the more times you perform the same action, the more likely you are to learn and remember it.

“However, our results implied that infants develop their own sensorimotor system based on exploratory behavior or curiosity, so they repeat not just the same action, but a variety of actions.”

Aside from learning more about how babies develop, further research into the voluntary movements may help establish a baseline of what is normal.

Professor Kanazawa suggested that, in theory, this could help identify babies with developmental disabilities earlier.

He said, “My original background is in infant rehabilitation.

‘My main goal with my research is to understand the underlying mechanisms of early motor development and to find knowledge that can help promote the development of babies.’

The team hopes to conduct further research into how babies’ voluntary movements influence specific movements such as walking and reaching later in life.

In other health-related news…

NHS treatment targets will be dropped in reforms aimed at freeing trusts from a ‘bureaucratic burden’

One in FOUR older Brits fear they will have to resort to DIY dentistry as top dentist lashes out at ‘broken’ system

Forgetting presents, not turning on the oven and getting lost in a relative’s house: the signs a loved one may be developing dementia this Christmas