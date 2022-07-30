Scientists reveal source of internal mildew in sunflower seeds

NMDS analysis shows similarity between fungal populations of sunflower seed kernels exposed to different levels of relative humidity for six months. Credit: Liu Jie



A research team led by Prof. Wu Yuejin of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has for the first time revealed the source of internal mildew in sunflower seeds and proposed measures to prevent internal mildew growth and its entry into the food chain. Relevant results have been published in Micro organisms.

Sunflower seeds are rich in unsaturated fatty acids, proteins and vitamins. During production, most internally moldy seed husks appear normal and are difficult to identify and discard with the naked eye or color separation equipment. So far, there are few studies on the source of internal mildew in sunflower seeds, which poses major difficulties in control and detection during production.

In this study, the scientists used high-throughput sequencing to investigate the relationship between microorganisms and internal mildew by accurately characterizing the fungal communities.

The results indicated that nearly all fungal genera identified in the internally molded sunflower seeds were associated with field infections, representing a total of eight genera and five phyla. And the predominant mildew-causing pathogenic fungi were Alternaria.

In addition, sunflower seeds were most vulnerable to internal mildew during the field planting phase.

Alternaria usually occurs during seed development and is suitable for propagation under moist field conditions. Internal mildew seeds can lead to Alternaria infestation.

Characteristics of fungal colonies isolated from internally moldy sunflower seed. Credit: Liu Jie



The team has come up with a solution: low humidity during storage can inhibit the growth of Alternaria. After storage below the critical threshold (warehouse at normal temperature, relative humidity 65-70%), the microbial community structure of sunflower seeds hardly changed during the six months, with the seeds appearing normal.

“A combination of field management to control Alternaria and drying during storage will minimize or prevent internal mildew,” said Liu Jie, lead author of the study.

They also found that for seeds with high water content or in non-primary producing areas with high relative humidity, physical irradiation such as -rays before storage can effectively prevent powdery mildew.

This study provides an empirical framework for studies of other shelled seeds or nuts, which may reduce the risk of human exposure to internal mildew.

A plant’s place in history can predict its susceptibility to pathogens

More information:

Jie Liu et al, Fungal community characteristics and the occurrence of internal mildew during the stages of sunflower seed planting and storage in China, Micro organisms (2022). Jie Liu et al, Fungal community characteristics and the occurrence of internal mildew during the stages of sunflower seed planting and storage in China,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/microorganisms10071434

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences





