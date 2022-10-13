Scientists reveal protein mechanism behind tuberculosis pathogen success

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of tuberculosis (TB), remains a major infectious threat to public health worldwide. It is estimated to have infected 2-3 billion people and cause ~1.5 million deaths per year.

Now a group of Chinese scientists has described a previously undefined pathway by which Mtb counteracts host immunity. In particular, the researchers identified the well-known Mtb protein tyrosine phosphatase PtpB as a phospholipid phosphatase that inhibits the host inflammation-pyroptose pathway by hijacking host ubiquitin.

The study, conducted by the group of Prof. Liu Cuihua at the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS), in collaboration with Prof. Qiu Xiaobo of Beijing Normal University, was published in Science.

dr. Liu’s group has investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying Mtb-host interactions, and her group’s previous studies have identified potential targets for the development of anti-TB treatments based on pathogen-host interaction interfaces.

Mtb is an intracellular pathogen that has evolved numerous intracellular survival strategies, and the intricate and dynamic interactions between Mtb and its host determine the occurrence, progression and outcomes of TB. An interesting feature evolved by Mtb is a set of eukaryotic effectors, but their host targets and regulatory roles in pathogen-host interactions are largely unexplored.

In this study, LIU’s group examined the whole genome of Mtb to predict secreted eukaryotic-like proteins that possess eukaryotic-like motifs or domains that can target host factors directly. These Mtb effector proteins were then subjected to further experimental analyzes using an inflammasome reconstitution system to screen inhibitors of inflammasome pyroptosis pathways.

Of the 201 predicted eukaryotic proteins secreted by Mtb, the scientists identified PtpB as an important bacterial effector that was abundantly secreted by Mtb to inhibit both NOD-like receptor protein 3 (NLRP3) and absent in melanoma 2 (AIM2) inflammatory pathways.

Subsequent experiments showed that PtpB inhibited GSDMD-dependent cytokine release and pyroptosis to promote intracellular survival of Mtb in macrophages. Mechanistically, Mtb-secreted PtpB targets and host plasma membrane dephosphorylates phosphatidylinositol 4-monophosphate (PI4P) and phosphatidylinositol-(4,5)-bisphosphate [PI(4,5)P 2 ] to inhibit membrane localization of the N-terminal cleavage fragment of GSDMD (GSDMD-N), thereby preventing GSDMD-mediated immune responses.

Interestingly, this phosphatase activity requires PtpB binding to ubiquitin through its unique ubiquitin-interacting motif (UIM)-like region. Disruption of the phospholipid phosphatase activity or the UIM-like region of PtpB potentiated the host GSDMD-dependent immune responses, reducing the survival of intracellular pathogens.

This study reveals a previously unrecognized strategy by which pathogens inhibit pyroptosis and counteract host immunity by altering the composition of the host membrane. The results may lead to the development of a potential TB treatment by targeting the PtpB-Ub-phospholipid-pyroptose axis.

More information:

Qiyao Chai et al, A bacterial phospholipid phosphatase inhibits host pyroptosis by hijacking ubiquitin, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abq0132 Qiyao Chai et al, A bacterial phospholipid phosphatase inhibits host pyroptosis by hijacking ubiquitin,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abq0132

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

