Scientists reveal method of converting methane gas into liquid methanol

A group of researchers has succeeded in converting methane to methanol using light and dispersed transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. According to an article about the study published in Chemical communicationthe reaction was the best yet obtained for the conversion of methane gas to liquid fuel under ambient conditions of temperature and pressure (25°C and 1 bar, respectively).

The term bar as a unit of pressure is derived from the Greek word for weight (baros). One bar corresponds to 100,000 Pascal (100 kPa), which is very close to the standard atmospheric pressure at sea level (101,325 Pa).

The results of the research are an important step in making natural gas available as an energy source for the production of alternative fuels to petrol and diesel. Although natural gas is considered a fossil fuel, its conversion to methanol emits less carbon dioxide (CO .) 2 ) than other liquid fuels in the same category.

In Brazil, methanol plays a key role in the production of biodiesel and in the chemical industry, which uses it to synthesize many products.

In addition, capturing methane from the atmosphere is critical to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, as the gas has 25 times the potential of CO. 2 for example to contribute to global warming.

“There is a big debate in the scientific community about the size of the planet’s methane reserves. By some estimates, they may have double the energy potential of all other fossil fuels combined. Transitioning to renewables will require us to leverage of all this methane at some point,” Marcos da Silva, lead author of the article, told Agência FAPESP. Silva is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Physics of the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar).

According to Ivo Freitas Teixeira, a professor at UFSCar, Silva’s thesis advisor and final author of the paper, the photocatalyst used in the study was a major innovation. “Our group innovated significantly by oxidizing methane in a single phase,” he said. “In the chemical industry, this conversion takes place via the production of hydrogen and CO 2 in at least two phases and under very high temperature and pressure conditions. Our success in obtaining methanol under mild conditions, while also consuming less energy, is a big step forward.”

According to Teixeira, the results pave the way for future research into using solar energy for this conversion process, potentially further reducing environmental impact.

Photocatalysts

In the lab, the scientists synthesized crystalline carbon nitride in the form of polyheptazine imide (PHI), using non-precious or earth-rich transition metals, especially copper, to produce active visible light photocatalysts.

They then used the photocatalysts in methane oxidation reactions with hydrogen peroxide as initiator. The copper-PHI catalyst generated a large volume of oxygenated liquid products, especially methanol (2900 micromoles per gram of material, or µmol.g -1 in four hours).

“We discovered the best catalyst and other conditions that are essential for the chemical reaction, such as using a large amount of water and only a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, which is an oxidizing agent,” Teixeira said. “The next steps include understanding the active copper sites in the material and their role in the reaction. We also plan to use oxygen directly to produce hydrogen peroxide in the reaction itself. If successful, it would make the process even safer and economically realistic.”

Another issue that the group will continue to explore relates to copper. “We work with dispersed copper. When we wrote the article, we didn’t know whether we were dealing with isolated atoms or clusters. We now know they are clusters,” he explains.

In the study, the scientists used pure methane, but in the future they will get the gas from renewable sources such as biomass. According to the United Nations, methane has so far caused about 30% of global warming since the pre-industrial era. Methane emissions from human activity could be reduced by as much as 45% over the next ten years, avoiding a rise of nearly 0.3°C by 2045.

The strategy to convert methane to liquid fuel using a photocatalyst is new and not commercially available, but the short-term potential is significant. “We started our research more than four years ago. We now have much better results than those of Professor Hutchings and his group in 2017, which motivated our own research,” Teixeira said, referring to a study published in the journal Science by researchers at universities in the United States and the United Kingdom, and led by Graham Hutchings, a professor at Cardiff University in Wales.

