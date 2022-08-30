Scientists restore collapsed mussel population and water quality in Shinnecock Bay

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Scientists from Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) announced the culmination of a decade of science in a paper published in Frontiers in the marine sciences, describing a new recovery approach used in Shinnecock Bay that has resulted in a 1,700% increase in hard clam landings and densities in that estuary, along with the expansion of seagrass meadows and the end of damaging brown tides. This result brings Shinnecock Bay back to its 20th century shellfish glory and could serve as a shining example of a process to restore other estuaries in the country and the world.

The Long Island hard clam was once the largest fishery in New York State history. In the 1970s, two out of three hard clams eaten in the United States came from Long Island. Since that time, the fishery had collapsed by more than 99% and despite more than four decades of recovery efforts, the fishery has so far never responded.

Ten years ago, Shinnecock Bay was an estuary that was seemingly irreparable. By 2011, landings of the hard clam, historically the dominant filter-feeding clams in the New York estuaries, had collapsed. As a keystone organism, this loss demanded a trickle effect across the entire estuary, as much of the seagrass in this system was lost and damaging and intense brown tides occurred annually. And while the situation was typical of estuaries across Long Island and around the world, the state of the system appeared particularly dire.

“99.5%. Sometimes numbers are used as an exaggeration, but that’s how much hard mussels landings had declined from the 1970s to 2011 in Shinnecock Bay,” said Stony Brook University Endowed Chair and Professor of Marine Science, Chris Gobler, Ph. D., and lead author of the study. “These bivalves are known as ecosystem engineers because their ability to filter feed can remove algae, improve water clarity and have downstream effects on habitats such as seagrass meadows that need clear water to thrive. “We knew that a key to restoring this ecosystem would be to restore the hard mussel population in Shinnecock Bay.”

The scientists at Stony Brook also knew that the task of restoring hard clams would not be an easy one, as more than 40 years of previous efforts had been largely unsuccessful. There was a need for a new approach, based on science and tailored to the specific nature of Shinnecock Bay.

The road to recovery

In collaboration with fellow professor of Marine Science, Brad Peterson, Gobler began an entire ecosystem study of Shinnecock Bay in 2004 to understand the factors that limit mussel and seagrass populations and poor water quality. What they discovered was a population of hard mussels with limited recruitment, with adults so rare that the chances of successful reproduction for these released spawning individuals were extremely low. This discovery led in part to the primary approach to what became the central effort of the Shinnecock Bay Restoration Program: the establishment of hard shellfish reserves, regions where mature hard shellfish could maximize their reproductive output, while their spawn circulates throughout the bay.

To optimize the creation of spawner reserves, the scientists needed three major components: financial support to implement the plan, collaboration from regional officials and baymen, and careful science to identify the ideal location for the sanctuaries and monitor progress. to guard. Coincidentally, all these components came together.

Nine years of support for the project was largely generously provided by the Laurie Landeau Foundation with additional support from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. The Town of Southampton Trustees worked with scientists from Stony Brook University and the Town of Southampton Baymen Association to identify regions that would be “no-take” zones where mussels harvesting was prohibited, allowing planted mature hard mussels to enter the bay. could repopulate without being poached. Finally, the scientists identified regions that would maximize the ability of mature mussels to reproduce and preserve their spawned offspring in the bay.

“The spawner reserves were goldilocks zones. They were far enough from ocean inlets that the spawn or larvae would not be flushed into the Atlantic, but not so far from clean ocean water that the mature mussels would perish due to poor water quality,” said Professor Gobler. “Being able to use the science to identify the ideal location for locating the spawner reserves was a key to success for this program.”

Turning the tide

Recovery success did not come overnight. Over a five-year period (2012-2017), more than 3 million mature hard mussels were planted in the spawner reserves in Shinnecock Bay and as it takes several years for mussels to grow to a harvestable size, population recovery was the hallway. take time. But over time, the densities of the hard shellfish in Shinnecock Bay increased, as did harvests, and in both cases those increases were mainly in small shellfish, the precise size of shellfish that would be expected from the spawner reserves.

In addition, scientists developed a new DNA-based method to track the spawning of the hard mussels and showed that they were gradually transported from the western part of the bay to the eastern half of the bay, where the density increased disproportionately. Scientists have not fully anticipated the coupled increase in both mussel shell densities and mussel harvesting.

“The results of this restoration are a win-win for the environment and the economy,” said Mike Doall, co-author and Associate Director of Shellfish Restoration and Aquaculture within SoMAS. “Not only has the health of the ecosystem been restored, but it has helped revive a once thriving hard mussel fishery, benefiting the livelihoods of Bay Men and an important aspect of Long Island’s maritime history. recovered.”

According to Professor Gobler and co-authors, New York brown tides contributed to the collapse of bivalve populations and diminished seagrass meadows, and were more common and intense in Shinnecock Bay than anywhere else in the world. But as mussels were planted and mussels’ populations expanded, the brown tides gradually decreased and then disappeared from Shinnecock Bay, with the system free of the plague for six consecutive years, despite their annual occurrence in neighboring Great South Bay. There has never been a six-year period without a brown tide in Shinnecock Bay dating back to before their first appearance in 1985.

“The successful restoration of Shinnecock Bay has recently led to global recognition for this estuary,” said Ellen Pikitch, Ph.D., co-author and endowed professor of Ocean Conservation Science at SoMAS.

In June, the bay was named a Hope Spot by the international organization Mission Blue.

“This honor indicates that Shinnecock Bay is a beacon of hope – not just for Long Island – but for areas around the world,” added Pikitch. “We have shown that sustained, science-based research, restoration and monitoring can reverse the damage done, and this is cause for optimism that similar programs elsewhere will also produce positive results.”

The research team emphasizes that there is hope that the success of the Shinnecock Bay is a model that can be replicated on Long Island and beyond. For example, in 2017, the NYSDEC established the Long Island Shellfish Restoration Program, which mimicked the approach in Shinnecock Bay and established hard shellfish sanctuaries in four other locations on Long Island.

How a contagious cancer spread among mussels

More information:

Christopher J. Gobler et al, Reconstruction of a collapsed bivalve population, restoration of seagrass meadows and eradication of harmful algal blooms in a temperate lagoon using spawner reserves, Frontiers in the marine sciences (2022). Christopher J. Gobler et al, Reconstruction of a collapsed bivalve population, restoration of seagrass meadows and eradication of harmful algal blooms in a temperate lagoon using spawner reserves,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2022.911731

Provided by Stony Brook University

