Scientists predict the future of Earth’s ice-covered oceans at their hard edges

Credit: Alessandro Toffoli, Author Provided



One of the roughest and most dynamic regions on Earth is the marginal ice zone-the place where ocean waves meet sea ice, which is formed by freezing the ocean surface.

Published today, a theme issue of the magazine Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A summarizes the rapid progress researchers have made over the past decade in understanding and modeling this challenging environment.

This research is vital for us to better understand the complex interactions of Earth’s climate systems. That’s because the marginal ice zone plays a role in the seasonal freezing and thawing of the oceans.

A hard place to study

In Arctic and Antarctic waters, ocean surface temperatures are persistently lower -2℃-cold enough to freeze and form a layer of sea ice.

At the highest latitudes closer to the poles, sea ice forms a solid cover several meters thick on the ocean that reflects the sun’s rays, cooling the area and driving cool water around the oceans. This makes sea ice an important part of the climate system.

But at lower latitudes, as the ice-covered ocean merges into the open ocean, sea ice forms smaller, much more mobile chunks called “ice floes” that are separated by water or a slurry of ice crystals.

Drone footage from Canada shows waves being generated by a ship that continuously splits ice into ice floes.

This marginal ice zone interacts in a very different way with the atmosphere above and the ocean below to cover ice closer to the poles.

It’s a challenging environment for scientists to work in, with a trip to Antarctica’s marginal ice zone in 2017 experiencing winds over 90 km/h and waves over 6.5 m high. It is also difficult to observe from a distance because the baffles are smaller than what most satellites can see.

Crushed by waves

The marginal ice zone also interacts with the open ocean through surface waves, which travel from the open water to the zone and affect the ice. The waves can have a destructive effect on the ice cover, breaking up large floes and making them more susceptible to melting in summer.

In the winter, on the other hand, waves can promote the formation of “pancake” floes, so called because they are thin disks of sea ice (you can see them in the image above).

But wave energy itself is lost during interactions with ice floes, so waves gradually weaken as they travel deeper into the marginal ice zone. This produces wave ice feedback mechanisms that drive the evolution of sea ice in a changing climate.

Two photos of ice cover just before and during the breakup. Credit: Elie Dumas-Lefebvre/Université du Québec à Rimousk



For example, a trend towards warmer temperatures will weaken the ice cover, allowing waves to travel deeper into ice-covered oceans and cause more breakup, further weakening the ice cover, and so on.

Scientists studying the dynamics of the marginal ice zone want to improve our understanding of the zone’s role in the dramatic and often mind-boggling changes the world’s sea ice is undergoing in response to climate change.

In the Arctic Ocean, for example, sea ice cover has “reduced by about half since the 1980s.” In Antarctica, sea ice cover has recently been one of the largest and smallest on record, with the marginal ice zone being a source of year-to-year variability.

Our progress in understanding these harsh regions has revolved around major international research programs conducted by the United States Office of Naval Research and others. These programs involve Earth scientists, geophysicists, oceanographers, engineers, and even applied mathematicians (like us).

Recent efforts have yielded innovative observation techniques, such as a method to visualize the dynamics of waves and ice floes in the marginal ice zone in 3D from an icebreaker and to capture waves-in-ice on satellite images.

They have also resulted in new models that can simulate the interaction of waves and ice from the level of individual shots to the general behavior of whole oceans. The claims have led to an Australian-led multi-month experiment in Antarctica’s marginal ice zone, on the new $500 million icebreaker. RSV Nuyinawhich is expected next year.

Measurements of waves in the marginal ice zone imposed over the original photos from aboard the SA Agulhas II. Credit: Alessandro Toffoli/University of Melbourne and Alberto Alberello/University of East Anglia



The marginal ice zone will become an increasingly important part of the world’s sea ice cover in the future as temperatures rise and waves become more extreme.

Despite the rapid progress, there is still a long way to go before understanding feedback processes in the marginal ice zone translates into improved climate predictions used, for example, by the International Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.

The inclusion of the marginal ice zone in climate models has been described by one of the leading figures as the “holy grail” for the field, and the special issue points to closer ties to the wider climate community as the next important direction for the field.

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.