Scientists partially revive pig organs an hour after the animals died

Scientists have revived pig organs an hour after the animals died, a breakthrough that could revolutionize human transplants.

When a heart stops beating, the lack of blood flow begins to destroy the body’s cells and organs.

But with the help of new technology, researchers were able to restore circulation in dead pigs.

In the future, it could be used to treat organ damage from heart attacks or strokes, saving patients who would have died.

While trials and use in humans are still a long way off, scientists also say the system can transform organ donation, allowing them to be transported for extended periods of time.

The method, called OrganEx, connects recently deceased animals to pumps filled with a special blend of 13 drugs known to fight cell death and inflammation.

(Stock Image) Researchers were able to restore circulation in dead pigs after being sedated by an induced heart attack

The team, from Yale University, tested the system on pigs that had been sedated and died of induced heart attacks.

The results, published in the journal Nature, showed activity in organs, including the heart, liver and kidneys, with some functions fully restored.

Although a pig could not yet fully survive, their hearts began to beat and the animals pulled their heads and necks in the hours after death.

Author David Andrijevic said, “All cells do not die instantly. It is a process in which you can intervene, stop and restore a certain cellular function.’

Meanwhile, man-made embryos have been created in the lab, a world first that bypasses the need for eggs or sperm.

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel used mouse stem cells to create a synthetic embryo-like structure, with the beginnings of a brain, gut and a beating heart.

The study may help understand miscarriages and provide new sources of cells and tissues for human transplants. It could even be that two people of the same sex or a single person can only have a baby in one day.

Scientists, whose study is published in the journal Cell, also hope they can use similar embryos in the future to reduce the need for animal testing.

But the researchers emphasized that a human embryo that begins to develop tissue and organs is far from becoming a reality.