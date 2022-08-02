Scientists offer new theory on how plants can orchestrate the rhythms of light

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



A team of scientists led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a theory that thylakoids, membrane networks essential for plant photosynthesis, also act as a defense mechanism against harsh growing conditions, which could promote the development of stronger plants.

Thylakoids contain grana, structures similar to stacked coins that expand and contract as water flows in and out, like the bellows of an accordion. The action mirrors the movement of guard cells, structures on plant leaves that act like accordion buttons, allowing carbon dioxide in and water vapor out.

These structures harmonize the flow of electrons with carbon uptake during photosynthesis. Scientists have wondered why such an intricate network exists in stronger plants. ORNL researchers theorize that it helps plants tolerate fluctuating conditions such as too little or too much water and sunlight.













The theory was developed when scientists studied large-scale photosynthesis and will help refine global carbon cycle models, ORNL’s Lianhong Gu said.

