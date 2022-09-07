Scientists link having children with being more conservative 

What drives our political beliefs has long been a topic of scientific interest.

Now, a new study suggests that having children — and not getting older — can make you more right-wing.

Experts have found a link between having children and conservative values ​​regarding social issues such as abortion, immigration, sex and national security.

Investing more in parental care “could make socially conservative policies more attractive,” the researchers say.

Attitudes to topics such as abortion, welfare and national security became more conservative with the number of children, the study found. Pictured, pro-life protesters and pro-choice protesters at the US Supreme Court in Washington DC, 2018

EXAMPLES OF SOCIAL CONSERVATIVE VALUES – Patriotism – Believe – Ban on abortion – Traditional Marriage – Military and National Security

The study was led by Nicholas Kerry, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and published in: Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

“Differences in attitudes on social issues such as abortion, immigration and sex are hugely divisive, and understanding their origins is one of the most important tasks facing human behavioral sciences,” they say in their paper.

“Despite the obvious psychological importance of parenting and the motivation to care for children, researchers have only recently begun to examine their influence on social and political attitudes.

‘[We found] evidence that both parenting and motivation for parental care are associated with increased social conservatism around the world.”

For the study, the researchers conducted several experiments to examine the link between having children and political values.

In one experiment, they surveyed 2,610 adults in 10 countries, including the US, Australia, South Korea, Chile, Lebanon and Japan.

All respondents completed measures of how motivated they were to provide parental care, and their degree of conservatism.

Conservatism was defined by their stance on topics such as same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion rights, social benefits, and “military and national security.”

Parents’ motivation was determined by how much they agreed with statements such as ‘when I see babies, I want to hold them’.

Overall, researchers found that people with children, and those who were motivated to care for children, were more socially conservative than those who had no children.

In another experiment, researchers showed pictures of “young, cute children” to American college students, nearly all of whom had no children.

Most research on parental status and psychosocial characteristics has failed to effectively differentiate childfree individuals from other nonparents, team says (stock image)

The participants were asked to indicate which of the children “was most like how they imagined a future child of theirs.”

They also had to give this particular child an imagined name and describe a series of hypothetical positive experiences with them, before being judged on their conservative values.

Similarly, researchers found that those who were more motivated to care for the child tended to have more socially conservative values.

The researchers emphasize that the link between parenthood and conservatism appears to lie only with social conservative values ​​(such as patriotism and abortion) and not with economic conservatism (such as benefits and fiscal responsibility).

Patriotism, the sense of devotion to and support for one’s own country, is generally considered a more right-wing value (file photo)

Overall, the new study challenges the idea that social conservatism is caused by aging.

“There’s the idea that as you get older, you become more conservative through experience and from being bitten by the real world,” Dr. Kerry. the guard.

“But that doesn’t seem to be the case. If you look at people who aren’t parents, you just don’t see an age difference.’

One of the study’s limitations is that it was correlative, so the team “cannot conclude with certainty that parenthood itself causes social conservatism.”

It is possible that parenting makes people more conservative, but also that conservative people are more likely to become parents.

The researchers conclude that ‘the motivation to care for children is therefore one of the fundamental drivers of human behavior, but its power to shape social attitudes and cognition is undervalued’.