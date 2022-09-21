Scientists identify ‘microprotein’ in the brain that puts a person at risk of Alzheimer’s

<!–

A ‘microprotein’ significantly increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease later in life if mutated, scientists say – with a quarter of those of European descent already carrying the change.

Researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles analyzed data from more than 8,000 people and found that when a protein – named SHMOOSE – was disabled, it led to a 20 to 50 percent higher risk of the condition.

Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be caused by an abnormal build-up of proteins in the brain, although it is not clear what leads to this. Being older, having a family history of the disease and a sedentary lifestyle are all thought to increase the risk.

The researchers who lead the paper say their study could ‘open the door’ to new treatments to fight the disease.

The above shows the difference in cognition between those who did not have the mutated microprotein (black line) and those who did (red line), according to a model the researchers created using their findings.

What is a ‘microprotein’? A microprotein is a very small protein used to aid in the formation of others that perform a number of functions – including energy production. In the past, research has only focused on about 20,000 proteins. But now researchers are looking at the hundreds of thousands of microproteins to find causes of diseases, including Alzheimer’s.

About 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and the number is expected to double to nearly 13 million over the next 25 years. Alzheimer’s Association say.

Previously, researchers focused on about 20,000 standard-sized proteins to investigate what might cause the disease.

But now they’re looking at hundreds of thousands of microproteins — much smaller versions — that may also have an impact.

In the study, published today in the journal Molecular psychiatryresearchers sifted through genetic data from more than 8,000 people to determine if any were linked to Alzheimer’s.

They found that a mutation in one gene disabled the protein SHMOOSE, which in turn increased the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

It also increased the risk of brain atrophy, models suggested.

It was not clear why this happened, but the protein is involved in energy production in mitochondria.

In their paper, the researchers suggested that cells could face an energy deficit due to the protein – causing them to reduce the protective coating around nerve cells, increasing the risk of damage.

Dr. Brendan Miller, neuroscientist at USC who led the paper, said: ‘This discovery opens exciting new directions for the development of precision medicine-based therapies for Alzheimer’s disease.

“Administration of SHMOOSE analogs in individuals carrying the mutation… may prove to be beneficial in neurodegenerative and other aging diseases.”

This is the first microprotein to be associated with such a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

In the past, several genes have been linked to Alzheimer’s, but they were all found to increase the risk by less than 10 percent.

The strongest link has been found in the gene APOE4, with up to 60 percent of people who have two copies set to develop the disease later in life.

It is possible that other microproteins are also involved in Alzheimer’s disease, but due to cost, the study only looked at a few.