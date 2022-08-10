Scientists identify mechanism critical for COVID-19 virus replication

The molecular machinery responsible for the synthesis of SARS-CoV-2 RNA caps. Credit: UT Southwestern Medical Center



A team led by UT Southwestern researchers has determined how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, builds a structure called the RNA cap, which is critical to successful viral replication. The finding, published in Naturecould lead to new strategies to attack COVID-19, which has so far sickened nearly 600 million people and killed more than 6 million worldwide.

“We are very excited to exploit and create drugs against this protein domain to inhibit RNA cap formation, which, if successful, could provide an entirely new approach to treating COVID-19,” said study leader Vincent Tagliabracci , Ph.D., associate professor of Molecular Biology, the Michael L. Rosenberg Scholar in Medical Research at UTSW and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

SARS-CoV-2 uses the genetic molecule ribonucleic acid, or RNA, to instruct infected host cells to make more copies of the virus. A molecular cap on one end of the viral RNA has multiple functions to accomplish this goal, explained Dr. Tagliabracci out. It hides the RNA from the host cell’s immune system, protects it from attack by exonucleases or cellular enzymes that break it down, and recruits cellular factors that use the RNA to make viral proteins. If the virus lacks this RNA cap, these processes stop and the infection cannot continue.

The new study suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 NiRAN domain, part of a viral protein called nsp12, is involved in synthesizing the RNA cap. The NiRAN domain is a pseudokinase, a class of enzymes central to the Tagliabracci lab. Experiments showed that the NiRAN domain transfers the viral RNA to another SARS-CoV-2 protein called nsp9 to create an RNA protein intermediate that is crucial for cap formation.

dr. Tagliabracci said he and his colleagues are exploring ways to impede SARS-CoV-2’s NiRAN domain function, which could eventually lead to a new class of drugs to fight COVID-19.

“In the long-term fight against COVID, we need antivirals that target different parts and aspects of the viral life cycle,” he said. “Adding a capping inhibitor would be a nice addition to that arsenal.”

More information:

Gina J. Park et al, The mechanism of RNA capping by SARS-CoV-2, Nature (2022). Gina J. Park et al, The mechanism of RNA capping by SARS-CoV-2,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05185-z

Provided by UT Southwestern Medical Center

