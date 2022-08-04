Scientists identify key mechanism controlling skin regeneration

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



It’s sunburn season. Many of us have experienced the pain and peeling that results from unprotected time in the sun, but we may not focus on a remarkable and essential part of the process: the regeneration of the skin as the damaged tissue is replaced with new.

Even without sunburn, the outermost layer of the skin, the epidermis, is constantly turned over throughout our lives to replace dead or damaged cells. This epidermal layer forms an essential barrier to the human body, reducing water loss and combating environmental threats. Scientists are working to identify the molecular mechanisms that control skin epidermal regeneration, but much remains poorly understood.

Now, a research team from Northwestern University has identified a molecular switch, via a protein called CDK9, that plays an early and critical role in the differentiation process of skin stem cells. This switch is “off” in the stem cells. When the switch is turned on, a specific group of genes is immediately activated to activate downstream gene regulators, gradually giving the skin cells a barrier function. The findings are relevant for a better understanding of cancer and wound healing, in addition to the fundamental understanding of skin regeneration.

“Skin stem cells must constantly make decisions, either to make more copies of themselves – a process known as self-renewal – or to change their fate toward differentiation. A delicate balance between these two decisions is crucial to maintain the integrity of skin.” and skin. Its barrier function,” said Xiaomin Bao, a stem cell biologist at Northwestern who oversaw the study. “We discovered the switch that is bound to select genomic regions in the stem cells, ready to activate the cello switch to initiate the movement. of the stem cell to initiate differentiation.”

Bao is an assistant professor of molecular biosciences at the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and an assistant professor of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Her lab studies the fundamental biology of the process of skin stem cell differentiation.

The study was recently published by the journal Nature Communication.

Discovery of the switch

The integrity of the skin epidermis relies on subsets of skin stem cells to continuously renew or differentiate itself, compensating for daily wear and tear. The differentiation process involves significant changes of more than 6,000 genes, stopping stem cell proliferation and activating barrier function genes.

By integrating genomics, genetics and pharmacological inhibition into human skin models, Bao and her team identified that the kinase activity switch of the protein CDK9 plays a key role in the decision of cells to initiate differentiation and gradually acquire the tissue’s barrier function. The kinase activity is turned off in the stem cell state and the fast response genes directly controlled by the kinase are suppressed. When the kinase activity is on, the fast response genes are activated, which then induce the downstream effectors, a group of transcription factors that can further direct the expression of barrier function genes.

CDK9 (cyclin-dependent kinase 9) plays a critical role in modulating gene expression at the step of “transcription”, a process of copying specific regions of DNA into RNA, before RNA can serve as templates for synthesizing new proteins . In the stem cell state, CDK9 is kept in the “off” state when bound on DNA together with the proteins AFF1 and HEXIM1, in anticipation of specific cellular signals such as the activation of protein kinase C signaling. Once the signaling is activated, this is enough to switch CDK9 from the inactive to the active state, allowing the rapid synthesis of RNA from the genomic regions bound directly by CDK9, the researchers found.

The switch was made quickly. “All the components are ready for action deep in the stem cells,” Bao said. When the stem cell receives specific external signals, the response in the nucleus is very rapid, with activated CDK9 rapidly allowing rapid responding genes such as ATF3 to be expressed within just one hour. The expression of ATF3 potently induces several downstream transcription factors to rewire the cell fate towards differentiation. This rapid switch for gene activation is also based on the pre-recruitment of RNA synthesis machinery along with CDK9 to the rapid response genes before signaling is activated.

“We’re exploring the unknown,” Bao said. “Stem cell regulation is fundamental to maintaining the integrity of human tissue. We have identified a key mechanism that initiates the switch from skin stem cells to differentiation, an integral process of regeneration. Learning more about the fundamental molecular mechanisms can help understanding many different human diseases.”

Bao is also a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern University.

The title of the article is “CDK9 activity switch associated with AFF1 and HEXIM1 regulates differentiation initiation of epidermal progenitors.” Bao is the corresponding author. Sarah M. Lloyd, an IBiS Ph.D. student in Bao’s lab and a winner of the Northwestern TGS Presidential Fellowship, is the lead author of the paper.

