Scientists hit their creative peak early in their careers, study finds

A new study provides the best evidence yet that scientists in general are most innovative and creative early in their careers.

Findings showed that, on an important measure, the impact of the published work of biomedical scientists drops by half to two-thirds over the course of their careers.

“That’s a huge decrease in impact,” said Bruce Weinberg, co-author of the study and professor of economics at Ohio State University.

“We found that as they get older, the work of biomedical scientists just wasn’t as innovative and impactful.”

But the reasons behind this trend of declining innovativeness make the findings more nuanced, showing why it’s still important to support scientists later in their careers, Weinberg said.

The study was published online on October 7, 2022 in the Journal of Human Resources.

Researchers have been studying the relationship between age or experience with innovativeness for nearly 150 years, but no consensus has been reached. Findings were, in fact, “all over the map,” Weinberg said.

“For a topic that so many people with so many approaches have studied for so long, it’s quite remarkable that we still don’t have a conclusive answer.”

One advantage of this study is that the authors had a huge dataset to work with: 5.6 million biomedical science papers published over a 30-year period, from 1980 to 2009, and curated by MEDLINE. This data contains detailed information about the authors.

This new study measured the innovativeness of the papers by biomedical scientists using a standard method — the number of times other scientists mention (or “cite”) a study in their own work. The more often a study is cited, the more important it is considered to be.

Detailed information about the authors of each paper allowed the researchers in this study to compare how often scientists’ work was cited early in their careers compared to later in their careers.

While analyzing the data, Weinberg and his colleagues made a discovery that was essential to understanding how innovation changes over a career.

They found that scientists who were the least innovative early in their careers tended to leave the field and stop publishing new research. It was the most prolific, the most important young scientists who continued to do research twenty or thirty years later.

“Scientists show a wide range of innovativeness early in their careers, but over time we see selective exhaustion of the people who are less innovative,” Weinberg said.

“So if you look at all biomedical scientists as a group, it doesn’t seem like innovation declines over time. But the fact that the least innovative researchers drop out when they’re relatively young obscures the fact that for everyone, innovativeness tends to wane during their career.”

Results showed that for the average researcher, a scientific paper they published late in their career was cited half to two-thirds less often than an article published early in their career.

But it wasn’t just citation counts that suggested researchers were less innovative later in their careers.

“We constructed additional metrics that captured the magnitude of an article’s impact based on the range of fields it cites, whether the article uses the best and latest ideas, cites the best and latest research, and whether the article draws from multiple disciplines. said Huifeng Yu, a co-author, who worked on the study as a Ph.D. student at the University of Albany, SUNY.

“These other metrics also lead to the same conclusion about declining innovativeness.”

The findings showing selective attrition among less innovative scientists may help explain why previous studies have had such conflicting results, Weinberg said.

Studies with Nobel laureates and other eminent researchers, for whom attrition is relatively small, usually find earlier peak ages for innovation. In contrast, studies with broader cross-sections of scientists don’t normally find an early peak in creativity because they don’t take churn into account.

Weinberg noted that attrition in the scientific community may not just be about innovativeness. Scientists who are women or from underrepresented minorities may not have had the opportunities they needed to succeed, although this study cannot quantify that effect.

“The scientists who succeeded probably did so through a combination of talent, luck, personal background and previous training,” he said.

The findings suggest that organizations that fund scientists need to strike a delicate balance between supporting youth and experience.

“Young scientists tend to be at their peak of creativity, but there’s also a big mix where some are much more innovative than others. You may not be supporting the very best researchers,” said Gerald Marschke, a co-author on the study. and associate professor of economics at the University at Albany,

“With older, more experienced scientists, you get the ones that have stood the test of time, but are no longer at their best on average.”

More information:

Huifeng Yu et al, Publish or Perish: Selective Attrition as a unifying explanation for patterns in career innovation, Journal of Human Resources (2022). Huifeng Yu et al, Publish or Perish: Selective Attrition as a unifying explanation for patterns in career innovation,(2022). DOI: 10.3368/jhr.59.2.1219-10630R1

Provided by Ohio State University


