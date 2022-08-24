Scientists help investigate dark energy by testing gravity

This image—the first released by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope—shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. Some galaxies appear to be smeared or stretched as a result of a phenomenon called gravitational lensing. This effect could help scientists map the presence of dark matter in the universe. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI



Could one of the greatest puzzles in astrophysics be solved by reworking Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity? A new study, co-authored by NASA scientists, doesn’t say yet.

The universe is expanding faster and faster and scientists don’t know why. This phenomenon seems to contradict everything researchers understand about the effect of gravity on the cosmos: It’s like throwing an apple in the air and it went up faster and faster. The cause of the acceleration, called dark energy, remains a mystery.

A new study from the international Dark Energy Survey, using the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile, marks the latest attempt to determine if this is all just a misunderstanding: those expectations about how gravity works on the scale of the entire universe are flawed or incomplete. This potential misunderstanding could help scientists explain dark energy. But the study — one of the most accurate tests yet of Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity at cosmic scales — finds the current understanding still seems correct.

The results, written by a group of scientists including some from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, were presented Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the International Conference on Particle Physics and Cosmology (COSMO’22) in Rio de Janeiro. The work helps pave the way for two upcoming space telescopes that will examine our understanding of gravity even more closely than the new study and may finally solve the mystery.

More than a century ago, Albert Einstein developed his General Theory of Relativity to describe gravity, and so far it has accurately predicted everything from Mercury’s orbit to the existence of black holes. But if this theory can’t explain dark energy, some scientists have argued, then they may need to tweak some of its equations or add new components.

To find out if that’s the case, members of the Dark Energy Survey looked for evidence that the force of gravity has changed over the history of the universe or across cosmic distances. A positive finding would indicate that Einstein’s theory is incomplete, which could explain the accelerated expansion of the universe. They also examined data from other telescopes besides Blanco, including ESA’s (European Space Agency) Planck satellite, and came to the same conclusion.

This video explains the phenomenon called gravitational lensing, which can cause images of galaxies to appear distorted or smeared. This distortion is caused by gravity, and scientists can use the effect to detect dark matter, which does not emit or reflect light. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

The study shows that Einstein’s theory still works. So no explanation for dark energy yet. But this research will contribute to two upcoming missions: ESA’s Euclid mission, scheduled for launch no earlier than 2023, with contributions from NASA; and NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, set for launch by May 2027. Both telescopes will look for changes in the strength of gravity over time or over distance.

How do scientists know what happened in the universe’s past? By looking at distant objects. A light-year is a measure of the distance light can travel in a year (about 6 trillion miles, or about 9.5 trillion kilometers). That means an object one light-year away appears in front of us as it was a year ago, when the light first left the object. And galaxies billions of light-years away look the same to us as they did billions of years ago. The new study looked at galaxies going back about 5 billion years in the past. Euclid will peer into the past 8 billion years, and Roman will look back 11 billion years.

The galaxies themselves don’t reveal the force of gravity, but what they look like from Earth does. Most of the matter in our universe is dark matter, which does not emit, reflect, or otherwise interact with light. Although scientists don’t know what it’s made of, they know it’s there because gravity gives it away: large reservoirs of dark matter in our universe warp space itself. As light travels through space, it encounters these parts of the distorted space, making images of distant galaxies appear curved or smeared. This was seen in one of the first images released by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Dark Energy Survey scientists search for images of galaxies for more subtle distortions due to the bending of dark matter in space, an effect called weak gravitational lensing. The strength of gravity determines the size and distribution of dark matter structures, and the size and distribution, in turn, determine how warped those galaxies appear to us. That way, images can reveal the force of gravity at different distances from Earth and distant times in the history of the universe. The group has now measured the shapes of more than 100 million galaxies and so far the observations are consistent with what is predicted by Einstein’s theory.

“There is still room to challenge Einstein’s theory of gravity as measurements become more and more accurate,” said study co-author Agnès Ferté, who conducted the study as a postdoctoral researcher at JPL. “But we still have so much to do before we’re ready for Euclid and Roman, so it’s essential that we continue to work with scientists around the world on this issue, as we did with the Dark Energy Survey.”

NASA’s Roman Mission Will Test Competing Theories of Cosmic Acceleration

