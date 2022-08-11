Scientists have standardized genome editing terminology

These words are included in the new Genome Editing Vocabulary. Credit: N. Hanacek/NIST



Genome editing can cure diseases, boost food production and open vast new areas of scientific discovery. But to realize its full potential, scientists must accurately describe the details of their genome-editing efforts to each other and the rest of the world.

For example, if a company develops a new gene therapy for use in the United States, it must tell the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) what the product does and demonstrate that it is safe and effective. Scientists could do that more precisely if they had a standard set of terms and definitions.

They recently got one. In November 2021, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published the Genome Editing Vocabulary – an internationally agreed-upon list of 42 precisely defined terms that will help scientists around the world avoid communication errors. (The word “genome” refers to all of the inherited DNA in an organism.)

This effort was led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Genome Editing Consortium – an international group of industrial, academic and government scientists working in this field. NIST first convened the consortium in 2018 so that experts and organizations that often compete with each other would have a venue to collaborate on standards that advance the field for all. The FDA joined the consortium last year.

The Genome Editing Vocabulary is the first international standard in this field. The consortium is currently working on others, including standards for data sharing and physical standards that labs can use for quality control.

Samantha Maragh, the NIST researcher leading NIST’s efforts with the consortium, says even the word “edit” in this context means something very specific.

“An edit is when you change the genetic code at a specific location in the genome,” Maragh said. “But sometimes you just want to add a gene, and it doesn’t matter exactly where it ends up. That falls within the definition of genetic engineering, but it’s not considered an edit.”

An example of this type of genetic engineering is CAR-T cancer immunotherapy, in which genes are added to immune cells so that they can recognize and destroy cancer cells.

While international standards are new to the field, genome editing technology has been around for decades. It has become vastly more powerful in recent years with the development of a technology called CRISPR, for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats. CRISPR refers to a system of molecules that can cut DNA like scissors.

CRISPR systems are a naturally occurring defense mechanism in many types of bacteria. When attacked by a virus and survive, those bacteria grab fragments of the invading virus’s DNA and store them as mugshots. If that same virus attacks again, the CRISPR system recognizes and cuts its DNA, shutting down the virus.

About a decade ago, scientists discovered how to load CRISPR systems with mugshots of any DNA sequence they wanted to cut. Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for turning this natural defense mechanism into a powerful genome editing tool.

Researchers have rapidly deployed CRISPR and other new genome editing technologies to treat blood disorders, AIDS, Huntington’s disease, cystic fibrosis and many other diseases. In 2020, researchers announced that they have successfully used CRISPR to treat a patient with sickle cell disease, which is caused by a single mutation in the gene for the blood protein hemoglobin.

Genome editing has also accelerated research in areas outside of medicine, including agriculture, food safety, biomanufacturing and biofuels. The Genome Editing Vocabulary allows researchers from these different disciplines to communicate more accurately with each other about what they edit and how.

“Genome editing is a powerful technology that should be used wisely,” Maragh said. “That calls for clear communication about its use.”

