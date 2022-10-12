Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections.

It’s part of an effort to better study the development of the human brain and diseases that affect these most complex organs, what makes us who we are, but has long been shrouded in mystery.

“Many disorders like autism and schizophrenia are probably uniquely human,” but “the human brain has certainly not been very accessible,” said Dr. Sergiu Pasca, senior author of a study describing the work and published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Non-tissue approaches from the human brain are “promising ways to address these conditions.”

The study builds on the results of the team previous work creating “organoids” in the brain, small structures similar to human organs that are also made to represent others such as livers, kidneys, prostate or major parts thereof.

To create the brain organoids, scientists at Stanford University transformed human skin cells into stem cells and then coaxed them into different types of brain cells. Those cells then multiplied to form organoids similar to the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer of the human brain, which plays a key role in things like memory, thinking, learning, reasoning and emotions.

Scientists transplanted those organoids into rat pups 2 to 3 days old, a stage where brain connections are still forming. The organoids grew so much that they ended up occupying a third of the rat’s brain hemisphere where they were implanted. Neurons from the organoids formed working connections to circuits in the brain.

Human neurons have been transplanted into rodents before, but generally into adult animals, most commonly mice. Pasca, a professor of psychiatry at Stanford School of Medicine, said this is the first time these organoids have been placed in early rat brains, providing “the most advanced human brain circuitry ever built from human skin cells and a demonstration that implanted human neurons can influence an animal’s behavior.”

To explore a practical use of this approach, scientists transplanted organoids into both sides of a rat’s brain: one generated from the cells of a healthy person and another from the cells of a person with Timothy syndrome, a rare genetic disorder associated with heart problems and autism spectrum disorder.

Five to six months later, they saw effects of the disease related to the activity of the neurons. There were differences in the electrical activity of the two sides, and the neurons of the person with Timothy syndrome were much smaller and didn’t sprout as many extensions that pick up input from nearby neurons.

Researchers, whose study was funded in part by the National Institutes of Health, said they could do the same kind of experiments with organoids made from the cells of people with conditions like autism or schizophrenia — potentially learning new things about how these conditions affect the brain. brain too.

dr. Flora Vaccarino of Yale University — who previously grew nodules with cerebral cortex made with DNA from people with autism — said the study is advancing the field.

“It’s extremely impressive what they’re doing here in terms of what these cells can actually show us in terms of their advanced development … in the rat,” said Vaccarino, who was not involved in the study.

Such experiments with animals raise ethical concerns. For example, Pasca said he and his team are aware of the well-being of the rats and whether they still behave normally with the organoids in them, which he says they do. Still, Pasca doesn’t think this should be attempted in primates. Ethics also question whether brain organoids could achieve something like human consciousness in the future, which experts say is extremely unlikely right now.

Some scientists study human brain organoids outside of animals. For example, researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland published a study in nature described earlier this month how they grow brain-like tissue from stem cells in the lab and then map the cell types in different brain regions and genes that regulate their development. Some use these structures to study autism.

Pasca said brain organoids could also be used to test new treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, the leading cause of disability worldwide. Such research, he said, should help scientists make progress that has hitherto been extremely difficult because it’s so hard to get to the human brain — which “is why we’re so much more behind in psychiatry compared to any other.” different branch of medicine in terms of therapy.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

