Scientists find unexplained lines of holes 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists discovered some unexplained, mysterious holes in the seafloor 2.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean — and asked Facebook users to help them identify the unique indentations that form a straight line.

“Okay Facebookers, time to get out those science hats!” they wrote on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Ocean Exploration Facebook page.

“During Saturday’s #Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear holes in the sediment. These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery. Although they look almost man-made, the little mounds of sediment around the holes make it look like they’ve been dug out by… something.”

The explorers are part of NOAA’s Voyage to the Ridge 2022, a series of three ocean explorations that include mapping and a remote-controlled vehicle to better understand deep-water areas around the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

‘What is YOUR hypothesis?’ they asked users about the holes found near the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, prompting a very wide range of responses

More than 60 Facebook users commented, offering a range of different theories as to what might have created the prominent, fairly uniform-looking indentations in the ocean floor.

“I wonder if a company might be carrying out seabed samples,” one user wrote. ‘That could explain the straight lines and the distance between the holes. Especially if you’ve seen others in the region. The only thing is that everything else around it doesn’t seem to be disturbed.’

Pictured above: Remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer traverses the seafloor of the volcano explored during the fourth dive of the Voyage to the Ridge 2022 expedition

‘Spurt! Fresh water from a land spring bubbling up? As if there is a rock underneath through which the flowing water can break through linearly.’ noted a second user.

Another used suggested ‘Maybe some kind of crab’

A user shared a meme that said: I’m not saying it was the aliens…but it was the aliens

One commentator gave a less supernatural explanation: ‘This seems to me like sediment falling through it, or water flowing up from a fissure in a geological shelf or the roof of a cave.

‘I suspect that either ancient coral or a sedimentary rock structure beneath it has a void from which material is washed away further away. I would go and see if there were any caves or deformations in the seabed.’

Spanning the north-south length of the Atlantic Ocean, the Mid-Atlantic Range stretches 10,000 miles, making it the longest mountain range in the world and one of the Earth’s most impressive geological features.

Since most of it is underwater, it remains largely unexplored.

It is also the site of frequent earthquakes and home to conspicuous hydrothermal vents that can form where magma provides heat as it rises to the seafloor.

