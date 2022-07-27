Scientists find too much of chemical can trigger baldness

A research team believes they’ve found a cure for baldness by preventing chemical buildup that could cause it in the first place — and even regenerating a person’s hair after it’s lost.

Modeling at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), found that when the chemical is in high concentrations, it kills hair follicles. But that when the levels are ‘just right’, it causes them to grow new hairs.

The protein at the center of their discovery is TGF-beta, which not only controls a follicle’s growth, but can also lead to its death. The UCR research team believes its levels can be ‘controlled’ to prevent hair loss.

About 40 million Americans are bald, and while many simply accept it as part of aging, the new findings suggest it may be one way to stop hair loss later in life.

dr. Qixuan Wang, the math biologist at UCR who led the paper, said her research has brought scientists one step closer to “controlling” mechanisms that cause baldness.

Modeling conducted by the team found that high concentrations of TGF-beta – which are found naturally in the follicles – can be toxic to them and lead to their death and eventual failure.

Baldness can be caused by so much of a chemical buildup in hair follicles that they die, the team says.

What is the difference between alopecia and age-related hair loss? Alopecia areata is caused by the body’s immune system attacking hair follicles. The follicles hold the hair in place, so if they are damaged, the hair begins to fall out. It usually causes circular or oval baldness and can lead to a person becoming completely hairless. The disease can occur at any time in life and is unpredictable, with experts still unsure of what causes it in a genetic makeup. Meanwhile, age-related hair loss is caused by hereditary factors. In men, it is called hair loss in men and in women, it is called hair loss in women. Genes inherited from both parents cause the follicles to shrink over time and eventually stop growing hair. It can start in the teens but is more common later in life. It is not triggered by an immune response and therefore is not affected by drugs that aim to suppress the body’s defense system.

When ‘just right’ levels of the protein were reached in the follicles, cells were triggered to generate new hairs.

Cells in hair follicles die periodically, causing hair to fall out — a process that happens about 100 times a day.

But each also contains stem cells, which can generate new hair cells to ensure that the lost strand regrows.

However, with baldness, this process is turned off — with Wang and co-author Dr. Katherine Dinh who claim this is due to the chemical TGF beta.

“Even if a hair follicle kills itself, it never kills its stem cell reservoir. When the surviving cells receive the signal to regenerate, they divide, make a new cell and develop into a new follicle,” Wang said.

‘TGF-beta has two opposing roles in this. It helps activate some hair follicle cells to produce new life, and later it helps orchestrate apoptosis, the process of cell death.’

“Our new research brings us closer to understanding stem cell behavior so that we can control it and promote wound healing,” she added

TGF-beta is a chemical that normally stimulates growth, which is secreted by many cells in the body, including white blood cells.

In the study, scientists used data sets based on tests on the skin’s surface that revealed the concentration of various chemicals.

Baldness – which can affect both men and women – is often inherited in genes.

But it can also be caused by the body starting to attack its own hair follicles — in a condition known as alopecia areata — which causes people to lose their hair within weeks.

Stress and wearing extensions that pull on hair are also implicated in hair loss.

About 40 million people in the United States are bald, figures suggest.

There is currently no cure for it, but there are several treatments available that studies have shown can slow or, in some cases, reverse hair loss.

There are also surgeries available that involve transplanting hair from any part of the body onto the scalp.