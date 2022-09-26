Scientists find decreased summer rainfall over Tibetan Plateau after large tropical volcanic eruptions

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Tropical volcanic eruptions inject sulfur gases high into the atmosphere, which then convert into sulfate aerosols, spread globally, blocking incoming sunlight like an umbrella. This could have significant impacts on the global hydroclimate.

A recent study by Zuo Meng, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has revealed that large tropical volcanic eruptions caused reduced summer rainfall over the southern Tibetan Plateau.

This work was published in Climate dynamics on Sept 19.

Zuo and her collaborators Professor Zhou Tianjun and associate professor Man Wenmin analyzed the response of summer rainfall on the Tibetan plateau to major tropical volcanic eruptions during the last millennium using multiple reconstructions, observations and large sets of climate model simulations.

They found that both the instrumental data and the proxy dataset from the past hundreds of years showed a significant reduction in summer rainfall on the southern Tibetan Plateau during the first summer after tropical volcanic eruptions, which was further confirmed by the climate model simulations driven by volcanic force.

They further investigated the underlying mechanism. Both the dynamical processes related to atmospheric circulation changes and the thermodynamic processes related to specific humidity changes contributed to the decreased rainfall in the southwestern Tibetan Plateau, while the thermodynamic process dominated the decrease in rainfall in the southeastern Tibetan Plateau. The thermodynamic process was the result of decreased atmospheric precipitation water caused by a lowered surface temperature after tropical volcanic eruptions. The dynamic processes were caused by increased gross moisture stability, spatial distribution of surface cooling and a southward shift of westerly winds related to weakening and contraction of the Hadley circulation after tropical eruptions.

“Our results imply that major tropical volcanic eruptions have a significant impact on summer rainfall over the southern Tibetan Plateau, further reducing the source of supply for the glaciers and runoff runoff on the Tibetan Plateau. We propose to include possible volcanic eruptions in the design of decadal experiments for short-term climate prediction,” says Zuo.

More information:

Meng Zuo et al, Response of summer precipitation on the Tibetan plateau to major tropical volcanic eruptions in the last millennium, Climate dynamics (2022). Meng Zuo et al, Response of summer precipitation on the Tibetan plateau to major tropical volcanic eruptions in the last millennium,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s00382-022-06463-2

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences

