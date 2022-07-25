Scientists find culprit behind child hepatitis outbreak: Combination of two usually-harmless viruses

Covid itself is not responsible for the mysterious hepatitis outbreak affecting children around the world, researchers emphasized today.

However, lockdowns from the pandemic era may have played a role.

Scientists today pinpointed a mostly harmless virus as the main culprit for the unusual liver disease, which has sickened 200 young people in the UK and required a dozen transplants.

Two separate studies concluded that adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) appears to play an ‘important role’.

The virus, which does not normally cause disease, infects most Britons by age 10.

But AAV2 can’t replicate without a “helper” pathogen, such as an adenovirus — which usually only causes cold symptoms. Adenoviruses rose in line with the hepatitis cluster, which experts believe is because children had weaker immunity as they returned to pre-pandemic levels of admixture.

Therefore, a team of academics backed by the UK Health Security Agency believes that double infection with these two viruses may be the best explanation for the outbreak.

So far, scientists have been baffled as to what causes the disease, with theories blaming Covid itself or even a mutation in an adenovirus strain.

Overall, the two studies, which looked at dozens of children in the UK, found that 96 percent of children with unexplained hepatitis had ‘high levels’ of AAV2.

In comparison, only four percent of healthy youth tested positive for AAV2 and at much lower levels.

dr. Antonia Ho, lead author of one of the studies, said Covid lockdowns and restrictions have resulted in “greatly reduced circulation of seasonal viruses.”

A “balance” needs to be restored as young people intermingle in pre-pandemic ways, leading to “different types of circulation” of viruses, she said.

Sufferers of the strange disease were mainly under the age of five who initially had diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain, followed by jaundice – the yellowing of the skin.

Some are then hospitalized one to 11 weeks later with liver inflammation, 40 percent of whom are admitted to the intensive care unit.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported at least 1,010 cases in 35 countries. Nearly 50 worldwide have required a liver transplant and 22 have died.

The pre-prints, which have not yet been peer-reviewed but have been published on the MedRxiv website, suggest that AAV2 is involved in the hepatitis outbreak.

The first study, led by the MRC-University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research (CVR), examined nine children, an average of four years old, who suffered from hepatitis in Scotland.

They were all hospitalized between 14 March and 4 April and spent an average of 10 days under NHS care. No required liver transplants.

Their DNA was extracted from blood, liver, stool and throat samples and the results were compared with 58 healthy young people.

AAV2 was detected in all nine hepatitis patients, but none in the control groups.

In a separate analysis, the researchers examined the genetics of the patients with hepatitis.

They found that nearly nine in 10 young people with hepatitis (89 percent) had the human leukocyte antigen gene, compared with less than two in 10 (16 percent) in the general population.

This finding may provide another part of the answer to why some children have become seriously unwell, the team said.

Professor Emma Thomson, clinical professor and infectious diseases advisor at the CVR and senior author of the Scottish study, explains: ‘The gene itself is important because it codes for a receptor that presents viruses or other pathogens to the immune system.

“And so this suggests that there may be an association with an immune-mediated cause of the hepatitis caused by viruses.”

However, she said more studies were needed to confirm this gene was involved.

The second study, led by Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and the UK Health Security Agency, looked at 28 children with hepatitis in Britain.

Their analysis included liver samples from five children who needed a transplant and blood samples from the remaining youths who did not.

Almost all children tested positive for AAV2. In comparison, AAV2 was ‘only very rarely’ present outside this group – in only six percent of healthy children and at ‘much lower levels’.

And sequencing of liver samples showed that AAV2 was present and had spread in the organ.

Both studies ruled out a recent or previous Covid infection causing hepatitis.

Tests showed that only two-thirds of hepatitis patients had Covid antibodies – comparable to the prevalence in Scottish children at the time – and the virus was not present in any of the liver samples. None of the young people had had a Covid vaccine.

The researchers still don’t know why the hepatitis outbreak is happening now.

However, they said a spike in adenovirus infections in the general population after lockdowns “may have contributed.”

Scientists have long warned that Covid measures to stop the spread of the virus have also stopped the circulation of other infections among the population, leaving people with lower immunity against them.

Professor Thomson said AAV2 itself may be the cause, or it may function as a ‘useful biomarker’ of a recent adenovirus infection, which could be behind the hepatitis cases.

She said: ‘There are many unanswered questions and larger studies are urgently needed to investigate the role of AAV2 in pediatric hepatitis cases.

“We also need to know more about the seasonal circulation of AAV2, a virus that is not routinely monitored – it may be that a peak in adenovirus infection coincided with a peak in AAV2 exposure, leading to an unusual manifestation of hepatitis in susceptible young children.” .’

Professor Judy Breuer, a virologist at GOSH, said the results “could reassure parents concerned about Covid, as neither team has found a direct link to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

“However, our data point to AAV2 in the liver and or the blood of cases as the strongest biomarker for the hepatitis,” she added.