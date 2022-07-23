Scientists encode ‘Wizard of Oz’ in a vanishingly small plastic

Scientists stored data on a polymer’s chemical structure, mixed it into the ink of a personal letter, mailed it, and were able to recover a complex encryption key and decrypt a copy of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Credit: The University of Texas at Austin



Imagine being able to hide an extremely complex encryption password or detailed financial information from an organization in the chemical structure of ink. It may sound like something out of a spy movie, but scientists at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Massachusetts Lowell recently proved it’s possible.

In a paper that appears in the news today ACS Central Scienceresearchers outlined how to take a 256-bit encryption key and encode it into a plastic-like material they synthesized in the lab, resulting in a new storage medium for encrypting a large data set.

“When it comes to information storage, we are looking for ways to store data in the smallest amount of space and in a format that is durable and readable,” said Eric Anslyn, a chemistry professor at UT Austin and corresponding author of the paper. .

To prove their data storage technique, Anslyn, in collaboration with James Reuther of UMass Lowell and other researchers, encrypted a copy of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. The 256-bit encryption key is virtually impossible to break by even the fastest computers. It was stored in a material called a sequence-defined polymer, made up of a long chain of monomers. Each monomer corresponds to one of 16 symbols, and using their newly developed technique, the researchers were able to encode the 256 bits of information to be read in sequence.

A robotic machine in Anslyn’s lab created the polymer material using commercially available amino acids. The finished polymer was mixed in the ink of a private letter in Texas, sent to a third party in Massachusetts, and then extracted and analyzed using a liquid chromatographic mass spectrometer. The analysis revealed the encryption key, which decrypted the book – all on the first try.

There are many possible uses for storing data in a plastic-like material. As an era of quantum computing approaches, the ability of quantum computers to potentially break standard 8-bit passwords in seconds creates the need for new, more complex encryption methods. The new innovation creates the possibility of keeping a key hidden in the molecular structure of a note, key ring or necklace.

Meanwhile, with massive amounts of digital data increasing the need for data centers that burden the environment and contribute to climate change, new alternatives to data storage are seen as crucial.

“This is the first time that so much information has been stored in a polymer of this type,” Anslyn said, indicating “a revolutionary scientific advance in molecular data storage and cryptography.”

Another UT lab in Austin used DNA to encode Baum’s book into synthetic DNA, using the four chemical bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and thymine (T), in a system with four symbols. The new technique has 16 symbols, which means that the density of information storage is much higher.

“Think about it. All the information needed to make a human is stored in one of your cells,” Anslyn said. “And that’s done with four symbols. This has 16 to work with.”

Samuel Dahlhauser, Christopher Wight, Sarah Moor, Phuoc Ngo, Jordan York, Marissa Vera, Kristin Blake and Ian Riddington of UT Austin and Randall Scanga of University of Massachusetts Lowell all contributed to the research.

Researchers build a durable molecular encryption key from sequence-defined polymers

More information:

Samuel D. Dahlhauser et al, Molecular encryption and steganography using mixtures of co-sequenced, sequence-defined oligourethanes, ACS Central Science (2022). Samuel D. Dahlhauser et al, Molecular encryption and steganography using mixtures of co-sequenced, sequence-defined oligourethanes,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.2c00460

Provided by the University of Texas at Austin





