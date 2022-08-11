Scientists discover new antiviral defense system in bacteria

A team led by researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research has found that organisms in all three domains of life — bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes (including plants and animals) — use pattern recognition of conserved viral proteins to defend against pathogens. Credit: Feng Zhang



Bacteria use a variety of defense strategies to fight viral infections, and some of these systems have led to breakthrough technologies, such as CRISPR-based gene editing. Scientists predict that there are many more antiviral weapons to be found in the microbial world.

A team led by researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research has discovered and characterized one of these untapped microbial defense systems. They found that certain proteins in bacteria and archaea (collectively known as prokaryotes) detect viruses in surprisingly direct ways, recognizing key parts of the viruses and causing the single-celled organisms to commit suicide to suppress infection within a microbial community. The study is the first time this mechanism has been observed in prokaryotes and shows that organisms in all three domains of life — bacteria, archaea and eukaryotes (including plants and animals) — use pattern recognition of conserved viral proteins to defend against pathogens.

The study appears in Science.

“This work shows a remarkable unity in the way pattern recognition occurs in very different organisms,” said senior author Feng Zhang, who is a core institute at the Broad, the James and Patricia Poitras Professor of Neuroscience at MIT, a professor of brain science. and cognitive science and biological engineering at MIT, and an investigator at MIT’s McGovern Institute and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. “It was very exciting to integrate approaches from genetics, bioinformatics, biochemistry and structural biology into one study to understand this fascinating molecular system.”

Microbial arsenal

In a previous study, the researchers scanned data on the DNA sequences of hundreds of thousands of bacteria and archaea, which revealed several thousand genes harboring signatures of microbial defenses. In the new study, they addressed a handful of these genes that code for enzymes that are members of the STAND ATPase family of proteins, which are involved in the innate immune response in eukaryotes.

In humans and plants, STAND ATPase proteins fight infection by recognizing patterns in a pathogen itself or in the cell’s response to infection. In the new study, the researchers wanted to know whether the proteins work the same way in prokaryotes to defend against infection. The team chose a few STAND ATPase genes from the earlier study, delivered them to bacterial cells, and challenged those cells with bacteriophage viruses. The cells underwent a dramatic defensive response and survived.

The scientists then wondered which part of the bacteriophage triggers that response, so they delivered viral genes to the bacteria one at a time. Two viral proteins elicited an immune response: the portal, part of the virus’s capsid shell, which contains viral DNA; and the terminase, the molecular motor that helps put the virus together by pushing the viral DNA into the capsid. Each of these viral proteins activated a different STAND ATPase to protect the cell.

The finding was striking and unprecedented. Most known bacterial defense systems work by detecting viral DNA or RNA, or cellular stress resulting from the infection. These bacterial proteins instead directly sensed important parts of the virus.

The team then showed that bacterial STAND ATPase proteins could recognize different portal and terminase proteins from different phages. “It’s surprising that bacteria have these very versatile sensors that can recognize all kinds of different phage threats they may encounter,” said co-first author Linyi Gao, a junior fellow in the Harvard Society of Fellows and a former graduate student in the Zhang laboratory.

The scientists also found that the proteins function as DNA endonuclease enzymes that can cut a bacterium’s own DNA and kill the cell to limit further spread of the virus. In humans, STAND ATPases are also known to respond to bacterial infections by eliciting programmed cell death of infected cells. “It’s quite exciting to see a connection in prokaryotes with a system that’s also in us,” said co-first author Jonathan Strecker, a postdoctoral researcher in the Zhang lab.

Structural analysis

For a detailed look at how the microbial STAND ATPases detect the viral proteins, the researchers used cryoelectron microscopy to examine their molecular structure when bound to the viral proteins. “By analyzing the structure, we were able to answer a lot of questions about how these things really work,” said co-first author Max Wilkinson, a postdoctoral researcher in the Zhang lab.

The team saw that the virus’s portal or terminase protein fits into a pocket inside the STAND ATPase protein, with each STAND ATPase protein grasping one viral protein. The STAND ATPase proteins then group into sets of four known as tetramers, which bring together key parts of the bacterial proteins called effector domains. This activates the endonuclease function of the proteins, shredding the cellular DNA and killing the cell.

The tetramers bound viral proteins from other bacteriophages just as tightly, demonstrating that the STAND ATPases perceive the three-dimensional shape of the viral proteins, rather than their order. This helps explain how one STAND ATPase can recognize dozens of different viral proteins. “Regardless of order, they all fit like a hand in a glove,” Wilkinson said.

STAND ATPases in humans and plants also work by forming multi-unit complexes that activate specific functions in the cell. “That’s the most exciting part of this work,” Strecker said. “To see this in all areas of life is unprecedented.”

More information:

Provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology



This story has been republished courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular site with news about MIT research, innovation, and education.