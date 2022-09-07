Scientists discover how cells repair life-enhancing ‘recycling system’

Fluorescence microscopy images showing the endoplasmic reticulum network (green) surrounding damaged lysosomes (red). The cell nucleus is shown in blue. Credit: Jay Xiaojun Tan



Today in Nature, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh describe for the first time a way cells repair damaged lysosomes, structures that contribute to longevity by recycling cell waste. The findings are an important step towards understanding and treating age-related diseases caused by leaky lysosomes.

“Lysosome damage is a hallmark of aging and many diseases, especially neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease,” said lead author Jay Xiaojun Tan, Ph.D., assistant professor of cell biology at Pitt’s School of Medicine and a member of the Aging Institute, a collaboration between Pitt and UPMC. “Our study identifies a series of steps that we believe to be a universal mechanism for lysosomal repair, which we termed the PITT pathway as a nod to the University of Pittsburgh.”

As the cell’s recycling system, lysosomes contain powerful digestive enzymes that break down molecular waste. This content is shielded from damage to other parts of the cell with a membrane that acts as a fencing around a hazardous waste facility. Although breaks can occur in this fence, a healthy cell quickly repairs the damage. To learn more about this repair process, Tan collaborated with senior author Toren Finkel, MD, Ph.D., director of the Aging Institute and distinguished professor of medicine at Pitt’s School of Medicine.

First, Tan experimentally damaged lysosomes in lab-grown cells and then measured the proteins that hit the spot. He found that an enzyme called PI4K2A accumulated on damaged lysosomes within minutes and generated high levels of a signaling molecule called PtdIns4P.

“PtdIns4P is like a red flag. It tells the cell, ‘Hey, we’ve got a problem here,'” Tan said. “This warning system then recruits another group of proteins called ORPs.”

ORP proteins act like chains, Tan explained. One end of the protein binds to the red flag PtdIns4P on the lysosome and the other end binds to the endoplasmic reticulum, the cell structure involved in the synthesis of proteins and lipids.

“The endoplasmic reticulum wraps around the lysosome like a blanket,” Finkel added. “Normally, the endoplasmic reticulum and the lysosomes barely touch, but once the lysosome was damaged, we found that they hugged.”

This embrace shuttles cholesterol and a lipid called phosphatidylserine to the lysosome and helps plug holes in the membrane barrier.

Phosphatidylserine also activates a protein called ATG2, which acts as a bridge to transfer other lipids to the lysosome, the final membrane repair step in the newly described PITT or phosphoinositide-initiated membrane tethering and lipid transport pathway.

“The beauty of this system is that all components of the PITT pathway were known to exist, but they do not interact in this order or for the function of lysosome repair,” Finkel said. “I believe these findings will have many implications for normal aging and for age-related diseases.”

The researchers suspect that small breaks in the lysosome membrane in healthy people are quickly repaired via the PITT pathway. But if the damage is too great or the recovery pathway is compromised — due to age or disease — leaky lysosomes build up. In Alzheimer’s disease, leakage of tau fibrils from damaged lysosomes is an important step in disease progression.

When Tan deleted the gene encoding the first enzyme in the pathway, PI4K2A, he found that the distribution of tau fibrils increased dramatically, suggesting that defects in the PITT pathway could contribute to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In future work, the researchers plan to develop mouse models to understand whether the PITT pathway can protect mice from developing Alzheimer’s disease.

