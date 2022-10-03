Scientists discover dual-function messenger RNA

The central dogma of molecular biology showing what is happening in this study. Credit: Julian Chen



For the first time ever, a study led by Julian Chen and his group at Arizona State University’s School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute’s Center for the Mechanism of Evolution has discovered an unprecedented pathway that produces telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA).

The central dogma of molecular biology specifies the order in which genetic information is transferred from DNA to make proteins. Messenger RNA molecules carry the genetic information from the DNA in the cell nucleus to the cytoplasm where the proteins are made. Messenger RNA acts as the messenger to build proteins.

“Actually, there are a lot of RNAs (ribonucleic acids) that are not used to make proteins,” Chen explains. “About 70 percent of the human genome is used to make noncoding RNAs that don’t code for protein sequences but have other uses.”

Telomerase RNA is one of the non-coding RNAs that join together with telomerase proteins to form the enzyme telomerase. Telomerase is crucial for cellular immortality in cancer and stem cells. In this study, Chen’s group shows that a fungal telomerase RNA is processed from a protein-coding mRNA, rather than being synthesized independently.

“Our finding from this paper is a paradigm shift. Most RNA molecules are synthesized independently and here we have discovered a dual-function mRNA that can be used to produce a protein or to synthesize a non-coding telomerase RNA.” which is really unique,” Chen said. “We will need to do much more research to understand the underlying mechanism of such an unusual RNA biogenesis pathway.”

Fundamental research into the metabolism and regulation of mRNA has led to important medical applications. For example, several COVID-19 vaccines use messenger RNA as a means to produce viral spike proteins. In these vaccines, the mRNA molecules are eventually broken down and then absorbed by our body.

This new approach has advantages over DNA vaccines that have the potential risk of being harmfully and permanently incorporated into our DNA. The discovery of dual-function mRNA biogenesis in this work could lead to innovative ways to make future mRNA vaccines.

In this study, Chen’s group discovered the unexpected mRNA-derived telomerase RNA in the model fungal organism Ustilago maydis or corn dirt. Corn smut, also called Mexican truffle, is edible and gives a delicious umami effect to many dishes, for example tamales and tacos. The study of RNA and telomere biology in maize dirt may provide opportunities for finding novel mechanisms for mRNA metabolism and telomerase biogenesis.

Why study telomerase RNA?

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded in 2009 “for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.” Telomerase was first isolated from a single-celled organism living in pond debris. As it turned out, telomerase is found in almost all eukaryotic organisms, including humans, and plays a crucial role in aging and cancer. Scientists are looking for ways to use telomerase to immortalize human cells.

Typical human cells are mortal and cannot renew themselves forever. As Leonard Hayflick showed half a century ago, human cells have a limited replicative lifespan, with older cells reaching this limit sooner than younger cells. This “Hayflick limit” of cellular lifespan is directly related to the number of unique DNA repeats found at the ends of chromosomes that contain genetic material. These DNA repeats are part of the protective covering structures called “telomeres” that protect the ends of chromosomes from unwanted and unwarranted DNA rearrangements that destabilize the genome.

Each time the cell divides, the telomere DNA shrinks and eventually the chromosome ends fail to attach. This continuous reduction in telomere length functions as a “molecular clock” that counts down to the end of cell growth.

The reduced ability of cells to grow is strongly associated with the aging process, with the reduced cell population directly contributing to weakness, disease and organ failure.

Countering the telomere shrinkage process is telomerase, the enzyme that uniquely holds the key to slowing or even reversing the cellular aging process. Telomerase compensates for cellular aging by lengthening the telomeres, adding lost DNA repeats to add time to the molecular clock’s countdown, effectively extending cell life.

Telomerase elongates telomeres by repeatedly synthesizing very short DNA repeats of six nucleotides – the building blocks of DNA – with the sequence “GGTTAG” on the chromosome ends from a template contained within the RNA component of the enzyme itself.

The gradual shrinking of telomeres negatively affects the replication ability of human stem cells, the cells that repair damaged tissues and/or replenish aging organs in our bodies. The activity of telomerase in adult stem cells only slows down the molecular clock countdown and does not completely immortalize these cells. Therefore, adult stem cells become depleted in older individuals due to shortening of telomere length, resulting in longer healing times and organ tissue breakdown due to insufficient cell populations.

Harnessing the full potential of telomerase

Understanding the regulation and restriction of the telomerase enzyme holds the promise of reversing telomere shortening and cellular aging with the potential to extend human lifespan and improve the well-being of older individuals.

Human diseases, including congenital dyskeratosis, aplastic anemia, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, have been genetically associated with mutations that adversely affect telomerase activity and/or accelerate telomere length loss. This accelerated telomere shortening is very similar to premature aging with increased organ deterioration and a shortened patient lifespan caused by critically insufficient stem cell populations. Increasing telomerase activity is apparently the most promising way to treat these genetic diseases.

While increased telomerase activity can bring youth to aging cells and cure premature aging-like diseases, too much of a good thing can be harmful to the individual. Just as juvenile stem cells use telomerase to compensate for telomere length loss, cancer cells use telomerase to maintain their aberrant and destructive growth. Increasing and regulating telomerase function will have to be done with precision, walking a narrow line between cell rejuvenation and an increased risk of cancer development.

Unlike human stem cells, somatic cells make up the vast majority of cells in the human body and lack telomerase activity. The telomerase deficiency of human body cells reduces the risk of cancer development because telomerase stimulates the uncontrolled growth of cancer cells. Therefore, drugs that increase telomerase activity indiscriminately in all cell types are not desirable. Small molecule drugs can be screened or designed to increase telomerase activity exclusively in stem cells for disease treatment and anti-aging therapies without increasing cancer risk.

The study of telomerase RNA biogenesis in maize dirt may reveal novel telomerase regulation mechanisms and provide novel directions for modulating or engineering human telomerase for innovations in developing anti-aging and anti-cancer therapies.

This study, “Telomerase RNA Biogenesis of a Protein Encoding mRNA Precursor,” has just been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The ASU team consists of first authors, postdoc Dhenugen Logeswaran and former research assistant professor Yang Li, doctoral student Khadiza Akhter, former postdoc Joshua Podlevsky (currently at Sandia National Labs, Albuquerque, New Mexico), and two undergraduate students Tamara Olson and Katherine Fosberg.

Chen also commented on the caliber of the ASU students, Tamara Olson and Katherine Fosberg, who worked in his lab for more than a year. “They spent a lot of time in the lab and were fully involved in our research.”

Logeswaran, Dhenugen et al, Biogenesis of telomerase RNA from a protein-coding mRNA precursor, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2204636119 Logeswaran, Dhenugen et al, Biogenesis of telomerase RNA from a protein-coding mRNA precursor,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2204636119

