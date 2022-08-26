Scientists discover a woman buried in a CANOE in Argentina dating back 800 years

The remains of a young woman have been found buried in a canoe, or ‘wampo’ in Argentina.

Researchers at the Universidad Católica de Temuco say the woman, named Individual 3, was buried about 800 years ago and the boat may have been intended to help her on her journey to the afterlife.

“Burial in a wampo, as given to Individual 3, is a metaphor of the dead soul’s transition or journey along rivers and across the sea to its final abode,” the researchers wrote in their study, published in PLOS ONE.

Who are the Mapuche? Mapuche is the most numerous group of Indians in South America. At the beginning of the 21st century, there were more than 1,400,000. Most inhabit Chile’s Central Valley, south of the Biobío River. A smaller group lives in the province of Neuquén, in western Argentina. Known historically as Araucanians, the Mapuche were one of three groups – Picunche, Mapuche, Huilliche – identified by Spanish ethnographers. All Araucanians now identify as Mapuche. Source: Britannica

The remains were found at an excavation site called Newen Antug, near Lake Lacar in Argentina.

Analysis shows that the woman was between 17 and 25 years old when she died, although the cause of her death remains unclear.

The researchers found nearly 600 pieces of charred wood from a single Chilean cedar tree surrounding the woman.

Wooden canoes, or wampos, were hollowed out with fire, which the researchers say could explain why the wooden pieces had charred.

Using radiocarbon dating on the bones, the researchers suggest the woman died in about 1142 AD.

This means that she was probably a member of the Mapuche culture – the most numerous group of Indians in South America.

Although the Mapuche are famous for their 350-year-old battle against the Spanish, researchers believe the woman died before the Spanish arrived.

The team also found a red and white can next to her head.

Dating this piece to 880 years BP makes it the earliest record in Argentina of the use of red on white Bichrome traditional pottery and of its use as a funerary element, the team explains.

The pitcher may have been used as part of the funeral ritual and was left behind by whoever was in charge of her burial, according to investigators.

The discovery marks the first time a canoe-like burial has been seen in Argentine Patagonia.

It is also remarkable in that it was a woman who was buried in the canoe – traditionally most canoes were for men.

Previous studies have suggested that burying people in canoes was part of a ritual to facilitate their journey to the afterlife known as Nomelafken.

“Nomelafken, the other side of the sea, is identified as a destination of souls,” the researchers wrote.

In summary, we present here the first find of a burial in a canoe structure, or its symbolic representation, in Argentine Patagonia, and the southernmost specimen found to date on the entire continent, the researchers conclude.

