Scientists develop temperature-controlled pillow and mattress that ‘trick’ you into falling asleep

There’s nothing more annoying than tossing and turning in bed, struggling to rock yourself to sleep.

If counting sheep doesn’t work, a new study may be music to your tired ears.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a unique pillow and mattress system that ‘tempts’ your body to fall asleep faster by heating and cooling.

During testing, the researchers showed that the system helped participants fall asleep about 58 percent faster than normal.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear how much the system will cost or when it will become available, although the researchers now have a patent on the technology.

How does it work?

The mattress cools the central parts of the body and warms the neck, hands and feet.

This increases blood flow to dissipate body heat, making you feel sleepy.

To put the system to the test, the researchers enlisted 11 participants, who had to go to bed two hours earlier than usual.

On some evenings the participants used the temperature-controlled system, on other evenings they did not.

The results showed that the temperature-controlled system helped the participants fall asleep about 58 percent faster.

Participants also reported improved sleep quality.

The feeling of sleepiness is partly caused by the ebb and flow of our body temperature.

At night, our body temperature naturally drops as part of a 24-hour rhythm, telling us it’s time to go to sleep.

“We facilitate the readiness to fall asleep by manipulating internal body temperature-sensitive sensors to briefly adjust the body’s thermostat so that it thinks the temperature is higher than it actually is,” explains Shahab Haghayegh, a researcher at Harvard. Medical, out. lead the development of the mattress while at UT Austin.

Based on this knowledge, the researchers wanted to understand whether thermal stimulation could help people sleep.

In 2019, the team conducted a study in which they showed that taking a warm bath an hour or two before bedtime helped people fall asleep quickly and sleep better.

In this follow-up study, the researchers decided to develop a temperature-controlled mattress and warming pad to create a similar effect.

Two types of mattresses have been developed, one uses water to adjust the temperature and the other uses air.

“One style used circulating water to create and regulate the mattress’s two temperature zones, and the other style used airflow to also create and regulate the mattress’s two temperature zones,” the researchers explained in their study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

“The system of these two mattress styles uses separate cooling and heating sources that are controlled independently of each other.”

The mattress cools the central parts of the body to 25C (77F), while warming the neck, hands and feet to 33C (91F).

This increases blood flow to dissipate body heat, making you feel sleepy.

To put the system to the test, the researchers enlisted 11 participants, who had to go to bed two hours earlier than usual.

On some nights, six of the participants used the air mattress and five used the water mattress, while on other nights they used a base mattress.

The results showed that the temperature-controlled system helped participants fall asleep about 58 percent faster — with no significant difference between the water and air mattresses.

Participants also reported improved sleep quality with the system than without.

Professor Kenneth Diller, an author of the study, said: ‘It is remarkable how effective gentle warming along the cervical spine is in sending a signal to the body to increase blood flow to the hands and feet to lower core temperature and accelerate the onset of sleep. .

‘This same effect also causes blood pressure to drop slightly at night, with the benefit of allowing the cardiovascular system to recover from the stress of maintaining blood flow during daily activities, which is very important for long-term health. ‘

The team has patented the technology for cooling and heating mattresses and pillows and is partnering with mattress companies to commercialize it.

It is not yet clear how much it will cost and when it will be available.

What other ways can you improve sleep?

If you have trouble sleeping, the Royal College of Psychiatrists have some tips to help you sleep:

TO DO

Make sure your bed and bedroom are comfortable – not too hot, not too cold, not too noisy.

Make sure your mattress supports you well. If it’s too firm, your hips and shoulders will be under strain. If it’s too soft, your body will collapse, which is bad for your back. In general, you should replace your mattress every 10 years to get the best support and comfort.

Get some exercise. Don’t overdo it, but try to swim or walk regularly. The best time to exercise is during the day, especially in the late afternoon or early evening. Later than this can disrupt your sleep.

Take the time to relax well before going to bed. Some people find aromatherapy helpful.

If something bothers you and there’s nothing you can do right away, try writing it down before you go to bed and tell yourself to deal with it tomorrow.

If you can’t sleep, get up and do something relaxing. Read, watch television or listen to quiet music. After a while you should feel tired enough to go back to bed.

DO NOT

Don’t go long without sleep. Go to bed when you feel tired and stick to a routine of getting up at the same time every day, whether you still feel tired or not.

Caffeine lingers in your body for many hours after your last sip of tea or coffee. There are now many carbonated drinks, and even mints, that are high in caffeine. Stop drinking tea or coffee mid-afternoon. If you want a hot drink in the evening, try something milky or herbal (but make sure it doesn’t contain caffeine).

Don’t drink a lot of alcohol. It may help you fall asleep, but you will almost certainly wake up during the night.

Do not eat or drink much late at night. Try to eat your dinner early in the evening rather than late.

If you’ve had a bad night, don’t sleep the next day — it will make it harder to get to sleep the next night.

Do not use weight loss pills – many of these will keep you awake.

Do not use street drugs such as ecstasy, cocaine and amphetamines – they are stimulants and, like caffeine, will keep you awake.