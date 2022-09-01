Scientists develop swab that tells if your skin is ageing prematurely 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

By the time you start to see wrinkles, it’s a little late to do much about them.

But all that could change — as scientists have developed a test that tells you if your skin is aging prematurely.

Researchers have created a simple swab that can detect if the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged by sun exposure, pollution, or even lack of sleep.

And knowing what’s causing the damage can help with preventative strategies to prevent wrinkles or sagging before they start showing. The company behind the science is Newcastle University spin-off Skin Life Analytics, which based its test on 15 years of research into skin aging.

Researchers have created a simple swab that can detect if the DNA in your skin cells has been damaged by sun exposure, pollution, or even lack of sleep

The test, a simple swab of the cheek or area of ​​the face, is sent to experts in a lab who examine whether there is damage to mitochondria, the ‘rechargeable batteries’ of our skin cells. From this they can see whether cells are aging prematurely and what the cause may be. The results may encourage people to make lifestyle changes, for example by using higher factor sunscreens, or identify areas in need of targeted treatment.

Mark Birch-Machin, professor of molecular dermatology at Newcastle University and founder of Skin Life Analytics, said: ‘Our test can be widely used by aesthetic clinics, cosmetics and ingredient companies and individuals to prevent premature aging and potential skin damage. identify that could arise. cause problems later.

The test, a simple swab from the cheek or area of ​​the face, is sent to experts in a lab who examine whether there is damage to mitochondria – the ‘rechargeable batteries’ of our skin cells

‘The skin accumulates damage over 30 to 40 days. It develops in lower layers and eventually reaches the skin surface. As a result, our test is a “barcode” of your skin stress over the past month.

“We can help detect DNA damage to the skin over time by evaluating skin protection interventions to help reduce damage and to determine the potency of actives in skin care applications.”