Scientists develop novel electrochemical/fluorescent dual-mode biosensor

Standard free energy (ΔG) of reaction processes and PAGE analysis. Credit: SIBET



Researchers from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology (SIBET) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently proposed a hand-in-hand structured DNA assembly strategy and developed an electrochemical/fluorescent dual-mode biosensor for circulating tumor DNA on based on methylene blue and red-emitting carbon nanodots.

The new sensor combines the properties of electrochemical and fluorescent sensors, whose signal sources and construction methods are usually very different, according to the researchers.

An electrochemical sensor is a qualitative or quantitative method based on the correlation between the target-induced change of the electrical signal and the concentration or other physical parameters. A fluorescence sensor is a method of qualitative or quantitative detection by sending a specific combination of target and recognition element to the fluorescent element, thereby changing the fluorescence intensity or emission wavelength.

“Integrating the two synchronous detection technologies into one unique system can not only effectively improve detection accuracy, but also reduce the influence of background signals, instrument fluctuations and other factors on the acquired signals,” said Miao Peng, principal investigator of the study. and also a scientist of SIBEBT.

Specifically, probe A in this sensor is immobilized on the electrode surface via the thiol group labeled at its 5′ terminal. In the presence of target, complete double strands are formed between target and its binding domain in probe A.

Meanwhile, the stem region is opened and the single-stranded region responsible for opening the second hairpin of Probe B is released. It is previously conjugated to red emitting carbon nanodot via the 3′-terminal NH 2 . Next, the hairpin structure of Probe C is opened with the released single-stranded region of Probe B.

In addition, Probe C can move the target sequence to form a complete three-way junction structure. Thus, the target is reused and aids in the formation of multiple three-way intersections. Since abundant methylene blue molecules at the 3′ terminal of Probe C are near the electrode interface, a significant electrochemical response could be recorded to reveal the target.

The released single-stranded swingarm formed by the 3′ terminal of Probe A and the 5′ terminal of Probe B on the three-way junction acts as the DNAzyme linkage 3′ terminal of Probe B on the adjacent three-way junction as the substrate. In this way, a structured DNA monolayer is fabricated hand in hand.

With the existence of Mg2+, the substrate sequence can be cleaved and the conjugated carbon nanodots are released into solution. “By measuring the increased fluorescence emission, the original target level can also be evaluated by fluorescence technique,” Miao said.

Theoretical calculation and gel electrophoresis imaging confirmed the feasibility of the reaction. The synthesized carbon nanodots have strong anti-interference and can maintain high fluorescence stability in the physiological environment.

Through a series of condition optimization and quantitative tests, Miao and his team established the linear calibration curves of electrochemical/fluorescence intensities and target concentration, which can achieve a broad linear range of six orders of magnitude.

At the same time, the content of the target can also be easily distinguished by fluorescence imaging. The dual-mode sensor developed in this work is novel with high sensitivity and strong scalability, which can be a powerful tool for nucleic acid analysis and clinical diagnosis.

The sensor is expected to be widely used in basic research, environmental detection, clinical trials and other fields.

The results of the study were published in the latest issue of the Chemical Engineering Magazine.

Guangxing Liu et al, Hand-in-hand structured DNA monolayer for dual-mode analysis of circulating tumor DNA, Chemical Engineering Magazine (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cej.2022.138069

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences






