Scientists develop new technique to grow meat in the laboratory using magnetic field

Scientists at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a new way to grow cell-based meat by zapping animal cells with a magnet. This new technique simplifies the production process of cell-based meat by reducing reliance on animal products, and is also greener, cleaner, safer and more cost-effective.

Cultured meat is an alternative to livestock farming with benefits such as reducing the carbon footprint and the risk of disease transmission in animals. However, the current method of producing cultured meat involves the use of other animal products, which largely defeat the purpose, or drugs to stimulate the growth of the meat.

To grow cell-based meat, animal cells are fed animal serum — usually fetal bovine serum (FBS), a mixture harvested from the blood of fetuses excised from pregnant cows slaughtered in the dairy or meat industry — to help grow and proliferate. This is a crucial, yet cruel and expensive step in the current cell-based meat production process. Ironically, many of these molecules come from the muscles in the slaughtered animal, but scientists didn’t know how to boost their release in production-scale bioreactors. Other methods of promoting cell growth are the use of drugs or reliance on genetic engineering.

The complex production process for cell-based meat increases costs, limits production scale and undermines the commercial viability of cell-based meat.

To meet this challenge, a multidisciplinary research team led by associate professor Alfredo Franco-Obregón, of the NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology and the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, devised an unconventional method of using magnetic pulses to stimulate growth of cell-based meat.

Growing Cell-Based Meat Using a Magnet

The NUS technique uses a finely tuned pulsed magnetic field developed by the team to culture myogenic stem cells, which are found in skeletal muscle and bone marrow tissue.

Assoc Prof Franco-Obregón explained: “In response to a short 10-minute exposure to the magnetic fields, the cells release a large number of molecules that have regenerative, metabolic, anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. These substances are part of what is known as the muscle ‘secretome’ (for secreted factors) and is necessary for the growth, survival and development of cells in tissues.We are very excited about the possibility that magnetically stimulated secretome release may one day reduce the need for FBS in the production of cultured meat.”

He added: “The growth-inducing secretomes can be harvested safely and easily in the laboratory, and also at a low cost. In this way, the myogenic stem cells will act as a sustainable and green bioreactor to produce the nutrient-rich secretomes for growing cell meat on scale for consumption. The muscle knows how to produce what it needs to grow and develop – it just needs a little encouragement when it’s outside its owner. This is what our magnetic fields can provide.”

Applications in regenerative medicine

The harvested secretomes can also be used for regenerative medicine. The NUS team used the secreted proteins to treat unhealthy cells and found that they help speed up the recovery and growth of the unhealthy cells. Therefore, this method may be able to help heal injured cells and speed up a patient’s recovery.

The research team published their findings in the August 2022 journal Biomaterials. A patent has also been filed for this new technology and the NUS team is currently in active discussions with potential industry partners to commercialize the technology.

