Scientists develop new low-cost method for destroying hazardous ‘forever chemicals’

A breakthrough has been made in the fight to reduce the amount of dangerous man-made ‘forever chemicals’ in the environment.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have many uses in society, but have also been linked to cancer and other health problems.

They are known for being extremely ubiquitous, with a recent study claiming that rainwater has dangerous levels all over the world.

This is partly due to how PFAS takes thousands of years to break down, but scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Northwestern University have discovered a new way to break them down.

They started a chemical reaction that ‘nibbled’ at ten different PFAS by heating contaminated water with cheap reagents.

The technology, which produced no harmful by-products, could eventually make it easier for water treatment plants to remove the chemicals from drinking water.

There are approximately 12,000 PFAS that have many uses, including in firefighting foam, the non-stick coating on frying pans and textiles.

The longevity of PFAS is due to a bond they all contain between carbon and fluorine atoms that nothing in nature can break

PFCA molecules (top left) consist of a long carbon chain with fluorine atoms bonded to it, but also have two negatively charged oxygen atoms at one end. This is known as the ‘carboxylic acid group’ and can react with other molecules. After heating the PFCA in water with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and sodium hydroxide, this carboxylic acid group is split off to form water (middle). This then set off a chemical reaction that “gradually nibbled at the molecule,” according to co-corresponding author and UCLA professor Kendall Houk. Pictured: overview of the degradation pathways during the reaction

There are approximately 12,000 PFAS that have many uses, including in firefighting foam, the non-stick coating on frying pans and textiles.

They were first developed in the 1940s, but since then many scientific tests have linked the synthetic chemicals to health problems.

Despite many manufacturers removing them from their products, they are still routinely detected all around us.

Their longevity is due to a bond they all contain between carbon and fluorine atoms that nothing in nature can break.

PFAS is thought to be released into the environment through industrial emissions, packaging transfers, wastewater and evaporation of the foams.

The extra strong carbon-fluorine bond allows them to pass through most water treatment systems completely undamaged.

For this reason, scientists have been desperately trying to find ways to quickly remove PFAS from contaminated water sources.

However, most current technologies are aggressive and expensive and require extremely high temperatures, special chemicals or irradiation with ultraviolet light.

Some of the techniques produce by-products that are also harmful and require additional steps to remove.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were first developed in the 1940s and are now found in a variety of products, including non-stick pans, water-resistant textiles and fire-fighting foams

The new method, published today in ScienceRequires only general laboratory reagent and temperatures between 80°C and 120°C.

The researchers focused on perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids (PFCAs), a type of PFAS used to make Teflon.

These consist of a long carbon chain with fluorine atoms bonded to it, but also have two negatively charged oxygen atoms at one end.

This is known as the ‘carboxylic acid group’ and can react with other molecules.

After heating the PFCA molecule in water with dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and sodium hydroxide, this carboxylic acid group is cleaved to form water.

This then set off a chemical reaction that “gradually nibbled at the molecule,” according to co-corresponding author and UCLA professor Kendall Houk.

Professor William Dichtel, of Northwestern University, said: ‘That caused all these reactions, and it started spewing fluorine atoms out of these compounds to form fluoride, the safest form of fluorine.

“Although carbon-fluorine bonds are super strong, that charged lead group is the Achilles’ heel.”

What remains of the reaction is a mixture of harmless, naturally occurring carbon and oxygenated byproducts

As confirmed experimentally and by computer models, the only by-products were carbon dioxide, formic acid and fluoride.

All of these are not harmful, the latter are often added to toothpaste to prevent tooth decay, meaning there is no limit to how much water can be sanitized at one time.

The method has successfully broken down 10 types of PFCA and is: thought to apply to most of the 40 percent of PFAS that contain carboxylic acid groups.

The researchers hope it will also lead to the discovery of technologies that will eradicate the thousands of other chemicals.

“There are other classes that don’t share the same Achilles heel, but each will have its own weakness,” Professor Dichtel said in a statement.

“If we can identify it, we’ll know how to activate it to destroy it.”