Scientists develop greener, more efficient method for producing next-generation antibiotics

With the addition of a mouse-derived biocatalyst (green), this engineered protein can add a fluoride atom to create macrolide analogs (structure, right). This approach provides a greener, more efficient method for making new antibiotics. Credit: Martin Grininger and Rajani Arora



An international team of researchers has developed a method to alter one class of antibiotics, using microscopic organisms that naturally produce these compounds.

The findings, published July 25 in Natural Chemistrycould lead to more efficient production of antibiotics that are effective against resistant bacteria.

The team started with a microorganism genetically programmed to produce the antibiotic erythromycin. Scientists from the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Chemical

Biology at Germany’s Goethe University wondered whether the system could be genetically modified to compound the antibiotic with one additional fluorine atom, which can often improve pharmaceutical properties.

“We had been analyzing fatty acid synthesis for several years when we identified a portion of a mouse protein that we thought could be used for targeted biosynthesis of these modified antibiotics, if added to a biological system that can already make the original compound,” said Martin Grininger, professor of biomolecular chemistry at Goethe University.

Working with David Sherman’s lab at the University of Michigan, which specializes in this biological assembly system, the team used protein technology to replace some of the system’s original machinery with the functionally similar mouse gene.

“It’s like taking an engine part out of a Mercedes and putting it in a Porsche to make a better hybrid engine. You get a Porsche engine that can do new things and work even better,” said Sherman, a faculty member of the UM Life. Sciences Institute and professor of medicinal chemistry at the College of Pharmacy.

“We can now take advantage of this protein technology to make new compounds with this highly desirable fluorine atom, which chemists have long struggled to add to macrolide antibiotics.”

The reason this added fluorine atom is so desirable is that it not only changes the structure of the final product, but also the product’s ability to kill bacteria and work safely on patients.

Erythromycin works by binding to and blocking the activity of the bacterial ribosome, which is essential for bacteria to survive. Some bacteria have developed ways to prevent this binding, making them resistant to antibiotic treatment. Changing the structure of the antibiotic with a fluorine atom overcomes that evolutionary advantage and restores the compound’s ability to fight bacteria.

Although chemists have developed methods to add fluorine synthetically, the process is laborious and requires the use of toxic chemical reagents. The new biosynthetic method developed by the researchers from Goethe University and UM overcomes those challenges.

“It’s a very exciting development because we can bypass all the time-consuming synthetic steps and dangerous chemicals,” Sherman said. “We’ve shown that we can basically reprogram an organism to make the fluorinated product directly.”

The researchers emphasize that the fluorinated compounds are still a few years away from being available in the clinic. But the findings offer a more efficient way forward for the development of new antibiotics and even antivirals and cancer drugs.

“Our approach has proven successful for a small number of antibiotics, but it could eventually be used to develop a wide variety of drugs with minimal use of toxic chemicals and byproducts,” Grininger said.

