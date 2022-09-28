Scientists depict Dragonfly landing site on Saturn moon Titan

The Planetary Science Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ac8428″ width=”725″ height=”411″/> Left: mosaic of the angle-corrected SAR strips within the ROI. Right: geomorphological map of the ROI. Credit: The Planetary Science Magazine (2022). DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ac8428



When NASA’s 990-pound Dragonfly rotorcraft reaches the Selk crater region — the mission’s target landing site — on Saturn’s moon Titan in 2034, Cornell’s Léa Bonnefoy will have helped make it a smooth landing.

Bonnefoy and her colleagues aided the future arrival by characterizing the equatorial, hilly, hilly landscape by combining and analyzing all the radar images of the area obtained by the Cassini spacecraft during its historic 13-year exploration of the Saturn system. They used radar reflectivity and oblique shadows to determine the surface properties.

In fact, it is a scene of sand dunes and broken icy ground.

The study, “Composition, Roughness, and Topography from Radar Backscatter at Selk Crater, the Dragonfly Landing Site,” was published Aug. The Planetary Science Magazine.

“Dragonfly — the first flying machine for a world in the outer solar system — is heading into a scientifically remarkable area,” said Bonnefoy, a postdoctoral researcher in the group led by Alex Hayes, an associate professor of astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“Dragonfly will land in an equatorial, arid region of Titan — an icy, thick-atmosphere, hydrocarbon world,” Bonnefoy said. “Sometimes it rains liquid methane, but it’s more like a desert on Earth – where you have dunes, some small mountains and an impact crater. We’re looking closely at the landing site, the structure and the surface. To do that, we’re examining radar images from the Cassini-Huygens mission, looking at how the radar signal changes from different viewing angles.”

“The radar images we have from Titan through Cassini have a best resolution of about 300 meters per pixel, about the size of a football field, and we’ve only seen less than 10% of the surface at that scale,” Bonnefoy said. This means there are probably a lot of small rivers and landscapes that we couldn’t see.”

Early in the Cassini mission, in January 2005, the Huygens probe from the Huygens space probe landed on Titan’s Earth-like environment in a two-hour descent, returning images of river valleys that are invisible on radar images.

Bonnefoy and the group used the radar images to map six terrains at the site, characterize the landscape and determine the rim height of Selk crater. Knowing the shape of the crater helps both to understand the geology of the region and to estimate expectations for Dragonfly exploration.

NASA’s Dragonfly mission is scheduled to launch in 2027, arriving at Titan in 2034 for a three-year mission. The spacecraft will weigh a whisker of less than 1,000 pounds and the final design will look like a military transport helicopter.

Titan’s sky — mostly nitrogen, with a dash of methane and four times denser than Earth’s atmosphere — allows Dragonfly (the size of a very small car) to perform like a drone and research its chemical makeup. and astrobiology to understand the composition of that planet. and how life on Earth may have originated.

“Over the next few years, we’ll see a lot of focus on the Selk crater region,” Hayes said. “Lea’s work provides a solid foundation on which we can begin building models and making predictions for Dragonfly to test when it explores the area in the mid-1930s.”

As a planetary scientist, Bonnefoy is ready to explore this large moon: “Dragonfly is finally going to show us what the region – and Titan – looks like.”

Titan’s river maps can advise Dragonfly’s sedimentary journey

More information:

Léa E. Bonnefoy et al, Composition, Roughness and Topography of Radar Backscatter at Selk Crater, the Dragonfly Landing Site, The Planetary Science Magazine (2022). Léa E. Bonnefoy et al, Composition, Roughness and Topography of Radar Backscatter at Selk Crater, the Dragonfly Landing Site,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ac8428

Provided by Cornell University

