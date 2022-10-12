Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration

Cell Reports Physical Science (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.xcrp.2022.101065″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Cell reports Physical Science (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.xcrp.2022.101065



Inventing renewable energies is a major concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world faces the realities of climate change and the limitations of the Earth’s natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists at the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have shown that electricity can be obtained from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.

Some people consider “osmosis” to be a scientific term that they had to learn in elementary school biology class. However, the spontaneous movement of dissolved ions or molecules across a semi-permeable membrane when there is a concentration difference between the two sides can be exploited to generate electricity. And luckily for us, the oceans are filled with salt water, which can be used to help alleviate humanity’s ever-increasing demand for energy. However, to be practical, this membrane must be very thin and highly selective to allow ions – but not water molecules – to pass through.

Now, a research team led by Osaka University has used conventional semiconductor processing technology to precisely control the structure and arrangement of nanopores in an ultra-thin silicon membrane. Because these manufacturing methods have been around for decades, cost and design complexity were minimized. In addition, the size and location of the pores could be precisely controlled.

“Whenever there is a non-equilibrium situation, such as two water tanks with different salt concentrations, there is often an opportunity to convert this thermodynamic energy into electricity,” says first author Makusu Tsutsui.

Using a single 20 nm nanopore, the device achieved a peak power efficiency of 400 kW/m2. However, the researchers found that adding too many nanopores to the membrane reduced the force that could be extracted. The optimal configuration of pores, 100 nm nanopores arranged in a grid with a gap of one micrometer, yielded an osmotic power density of 100 W/m2.

This was an important step in understanding how to design nanopore devices for the best power generation. “Many other research groups promise environmentally friendly ‘green’ energy, but we’re going a step further and proposing ocean water-based ‘blue’ energy that can be applied on an industrial scale,” said senior author Tomoji Kawai. The study is published in Cell reports Physical Scienceand future projects may include ways to scale up the devices for real-world testing.

More information:

Makusu Tsutsui et al, Sparse multi-nanopore osmotic power generators, Cell reports Physical Science (2022). Makusu Tsutsui et al, Sparse multi-nanopore osmotic power generators,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.xcrp.2022.101065

