Scientists create strange new phase of matter that seems to occupy TWO time dimensions

Scientists have created a strange new phase of matter in a lab that seems to occupy two dimensions of time.

The mind-boggling discovery could pave the way for quantum computers — powerful machines that use the properties of quantum physics to store data and perform complex calculations.

The finding also represents “a completely different way of thinking about phases of matter,” according to computational quantum physicist Philipp Dumitrescu of the Flatiron Institute.

WHAT ARE STAGES OF MATTER? All matter is made of atoms. Every substance (oxygen, lead, silver etc.) has a unique number of protons, neutrons and electrons. For example, oxygen has 8 protons, 8 neutrons and 8 electrons. Individual atoms can combine with other atoms to form molecules, such as water. Regardless of the type of molecule, matter normally exists as a solid, liquid or gas. This is what is known as the phase of matter. There are also many lesser-known states of matter, including “time crystals.” Researchers have previously shown that these exotic objects form their own separate phase of matter, which is what the experts looked at in this new study.

“I’ve been working on these theoretical ideas for over five years, and it’s exciting to see them become reality in experiments,” Dumitrescu said.

In the new phase of matter, stored information is much better protected against errors than in other systems now used in quantum computers.

This means that information can be kept for much longer, which in turn makes quantum computing much more feasible.

Qubits are the quantum equivalent of computation bits. While bits process information in one of two states, a 1 or a 0, qubits can be both at the same time — a state known as quantum superposition.

This allows a quantum computer to investigate all possible outcomes of a decision-making process.

The device does this by placing them in a quantum ‘superposition’ – a kind of limbo in which several potential states exist simultaneously.

It is only when the system is observed or disturbed that it “collapses” into one state or another.

This fundamental pillar of quantum mechanics was illustrated by the famous thought experiment ‘Schroedinger’s Cat’, in which a cat is neither dead nor alive, but a superposition of both states.

It also gave rise to the “many worlds” hypothesis – the idea that a large number of universes coexist, in which different destinies play out.

Such technology could change the world by enabling calculations that were previously practically impossible.

Researchers said the weird quirk of quantum mechanics is behaving as if it has two dimensions of time, instead of one, making the qubits that power quantum computers more robust (stock)

WHAT IS THE SCHRODINGER’S CAT THOUGHT EXPERIMENT? Schrödinger’s cat is a thought experiment created by Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger in 1935. He imagined a cat placed in a sealed box with a bottle of poison that is opened when a Geiger counter is activated by the decay of a radioactive substance. sample. Radioactive decay is a random process, so for example, the radioactive trigger may have a 50 percent chance of one atom decaying within an hour, releasing the poison and killing the cat. Therefore, after an hour, it is impossible to know without opening the box whether or not the radioactive atom has decayed and, consequently, whether the cat is dead or alive. Quantum theory seems to allow both states to exist simultaneously, with the atom and cat existing in a so-called superposition of both possible states. Only when the system is measured, for example by opening the box and seeing the fate of the cat, does the superposition collapse and a possible outcome is established. dr. Schrödinger had proposed the thought experiment to demonstrate the paradoxical nature of superposition when viewed on a larger, non-quantum scale — he hadn’t really intended to see the dead-and-alive cat as a serious possibility. . Nevertheless, the Schrödinger’s cat idea persists as a popular way to consider various interpretations of quantum theory.

However, qubits can also get caught up in just about anything, introducing errors.

“Even if you keep all the atoms in tight control, they can lose their quantum power by talking to their environment, heating up or interacting with things in ways you didn’t plan,” Dumitrescu said.

‘In practice, experimental devices have many sources of error that can reduce coherence after just a few laser pulses.’

One way to make qubits more robust is to inflate them with lasers, making them more resistant to change.

However, in the new study, scientists added not one but two time symmetries, using laser pulses that sequenced but didn’t repeat.

They will now work to integrate the findings into functional computers that can rely on the strange behavior to actually improve quantum computers.

The new discovery was revealed in a paper published in the journal Nature.