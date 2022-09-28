Scientists create ‘non-psychedelic’ compound with same anti-depressant effect

Representation of the Serotonin 2A Receptor (5HT2AR) signaling protein complex bound with the novel compound R-69 (in subset, magenta). Credit: Roth Lab, UNC School of Medicine



Although illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs show promise as treatments for major depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some proponents and scientists believe that the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and deep emotional experiences – leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the “trip” of such drugs could be eliminated, only the therapeutic effects could persist. Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke and Stanford have taken an important step toward answering that question.

Published in NatureIn animal models, this research shows that it’s possible to create a compound that hits the exact same target as psychedelic drugs — the 5-HT2A serotonin receptors on the surface of specific neurons — but doesn’t produce the same psychedelic effects when given to mice. Be given. The new compound produces the same antidepressant action that researchers have observed for the past two decades in mice treated with SSRI drugs, with only two differences: The new compound’s antidepressant action was immediate and long-lasting after just one dose.

“We were very surprised that the compound had antidepressant activity comparable to ketamine and psilocybin, both fast-acting antidepressants and psychedelic drugs,” said co-senior author Bryan L. Roth, MD, Ph.D., the Michael Hooker Distinguished Professor. of Pharmacology at the UNC School of Medicine and director of the NIMH Psychoactive Drug Screening Program. “We were basically doing a chemical experiment to see if we could make a compound to activate 5-HT2A. Once we got that down, we decided to run experiments on mice.”

The compound is patented by Yale, UNC-Chapel Hill and UCSF and licensed to Onsero, a company created to refine experimental compounds before they can be further tested in clinical trials.

“We don’t know if we’ll see the same effects in humans,” Roth said. “But we hope to find out. It would be a game changer to create a long-acting, single-dose therapy to help people with treatment-resistant depression and other conditions.”

The case for psychedelics

When a person eats a magic mushroom, the active ingredient pscilocin – which is derived from psilocybin – binds tightly to the 5-HT2A serotonin receptors on the surface of neurons. The receptor is activated for a long time, triggering a cascade of chemical signals in cells. These cells then communicate with other cells in the brain, sending the person on a long, strange hallucinogenic trip for hours. For those who are resistant to treatment, psychedelic drugs can relieve depression immediately and the effect lasts for many months.

Ketamine, used medically as an anesthetic, has also become a remedy for major depression. In 2019, the FDA approved a prescription version of ketamine called esketamine (Spravato), administered through a nasal spray. The use of this drug requires the supervision of a medical professional and is expensive. Ayahuasca – a brew containing two psychoactive plants – also shows antidepressant effects in uncontrolled clinical trials. It is illegal in the United States, as is one of its active ingredients – N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT.

Roth said it would be difficult to scale up these drugs to help the millions of people in need because these drugs and others can drastically alter brain chemistry to say the least and, like LSD, come with risks. A person’s experience can be harrowing, despite coming out on the other side and feeling “cured” from depression, severe anxiety, or addiction.

A class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) modulate serotonin signaling indirectly and not in the same way as psychedelic drugs. SSRIs also increase serotonin levels in cells throughout the body, which is likely one reason these drugs can cause a host of unpleasant side effects. Although SSRIs lead to the immediate surge of serotonin in the brain, people taking these drugs don’t report feeling the antidepressant until weeks later.

“So there’s more to it than just increasing serotonin levels to treat depression,” said Roth, who saw psychiatric patients for 20 years. “SSRIs cause changes in the brain that lead to antidepressant effects. We don’t know exactly what’s going on. But I know a lot of people who have had their lives changed through SSRIs and psychotherapy.”

The idea, then, is simple: what if scientists could create a compound that selectively hits the 5-HT2A receptor, but activates it in a way that alters brain chemistry to treat depression, leaving the trippy pathway alone while allowing for the side effects? associated with SSRIs are avoided.

The entire project took seven years, beginning when Roth’s lab solved the complex chemical structure of serotonin receptors, including what they look like when a psychedelic compound is tightly bound to them. This alone has taken years.

In 2020, the Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) funded Roth and colleagues $26.9 million to create new drugs that effectively and quickly treat depression, anxiety, and substance abuse without major side effects. Roth secured this high-risk, high-reward project thanks to the expertise, experience and collaborations of his UNC lab with experts in the field, including co-senior authors in the field of Nature paper Brian Shoichet, Ph.D., at UC-San Francisco and others at Duke, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Stanford.

Years of collaborative science

An expert in combinatorial chemistry, Jonathan Ellman, Ph.D., the Eugene Higgins Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Pharmacology at Yale co-first author Danielle Confair, Ph.D., now a senior scientist at AstraZeneca, led the work to a a sequence of reactions that, with different starting materials, could theoretically lead to the creation of billions of new compounds with slightly different chemical structures. For this study, Ellman and Confair focused on chemical reactions for the synthesis of tetrahydropyridines, or THPs, which occur in nature and are the basic building blocks of many compounds, including drugs.

When Shoichet and UCSF co-first author Anat Levit, Ph.D. and co-senior author John Irwin, Ph.D., used computational simulations to focus on specific THP-based virtual connections that most likely only bind to 5-HT2A on certain neurons, not unlike how psilocybin binds to these. receptors, but just differently enough to potentially avoid the dramatic psychedelic effect.

“For us, the project started as an opportunity to expand the new virtual libraries with 75 million misdirected molecules from the Ellman lab,” Shoichet said. “It wasn’t until we started seeing the unusual signaling of the new compounds and their amazing permeability in the brain that we started thinking as a team that these compounds could have interesting effects in vivo.”

Then Roth’s UNC lab, led by co-first author Kuglae Kim, Ph.D., selected and tested several actual compounds to see how they bind to the serotonin receptors in cell cultures. This part also took years. Receptors are complex and delicate bundles of perfectly situated proteins. Observing the effect of a compound on them is a laborious process requiring several experimental techniques, including X-ray crystallography.

With each experiment, Roth and UNC colleagues learned more nuances about the compound’s relationship to 5-HT2A. Shoichet’s team then used that knowledge to adapt their computational chemical design to create yet another virtual connection Roth’s lab created in the real world.

This iterative process yielded a few compounds promising enough for Roth’s lab to test in a mouse model, essentially seeing if the compounds bound to 5-HT2A in an animal as they would in a lab dish.

“What we saw was completely unexpected,” Roth said. “Not only did the compound bind to the 5-HT2A serotonin receptor as we thought it would, but it had the same antidepressant effect as ketamine, but not the same hallucinogenic effect.”

While researchers aren’t sure if the mice weren’t depressed or hallucinating, they can study how drugs work — the biological effect in mice, and then observe behavior. For decades, researchers have used standard tests — forced swim test, tail suspension tests, novel suppressed feeding — when testing compound function. Similarly, researchers have used standard mouse models of psychoactive drug action, models that have been validated over decades. Mice behave in specific ways when given a hallucinogenic drug, just as humans behave in certain ways when they trip.

When William Wetsel, Ph.D.’s Duke lab, gave mice the new compound, the research team observed the same antidepressant effect without the same psychoactive effect.

“It was more than a little remarkable to us that this compound was effective in all mouse models after a single dose, and the effect was long-lasting, comparable to psilocybin,” Roth said. ‘We got lucky. And we know we’re not done yet.’

Whether this drug or other similar drugs can truly provide a long-lasting, single-dose antidepressant effect for people with treatment-resistant depression, severe anxiety, and other conditions has yet to be determined. But this research shows that it is possible.

Brian Shoichet, Tailored Library Docking for 5-HT2A Receptor Agonists with Antidepressant Activity, Nature (2022). Brian Shoichet, Tailored Library Docking for 5-HT2A Receptor Agonists with Antidepressant Activity,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05258-z

Provided by University of North Carolina Health Care

