Scientists create a hybrid BRAIN using human and RAT cells for first time

Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to better understand diseases such as autism and epilepsy.

Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral gray area, due to fear animals may begin to think more like humans as a result.

But researchers argue that the best way to learn about neurological and psychiatric diseases is to see what goes wrong with human cells in a living brain rather than in the laboratory.

Researchers at Stanford used human stem cells, which can turn into any type of cell in the body, to create brain cells in the lab.

These cells are connected to form clusters called ‘organoids’.

The researchers put these organoids into the brains of baby rats so the cells would grow and function normally, and they could learn about a genetic disease called Timothy syndrome – which causes a form of autism and is linked to serious heart problems.

This worked so well that when the researchers tickled the rats’ whiskers, about 70 percent of the human cells inserted into the creatures’ brains responded to the sensation.

It was even possible to control the rats’ behavior using the human brain cells, which were made to be sensitive to light.

The image above shows a rat brain that has been transplanted with human tissue (highlighted)

Every time rats were given a thirst-quenching drink of water from a spout, scientists used blue light to activate the human cells in their brains.

After two weeks of this, the rats just got the brain cells to activate and licked the water spout.

The idea that rats with hybrid brains can be combated in this way may raise other ethical questions.

But the researchers say that the breakthrough will also help to test drugs against brain diseases.

Sergiu Pasca, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford School of Medicine, and senior author of the rat study, said: ‘We can now study healthy brain development as well as brain diseases understood to be rooted in development in unprecedented detail without the need to dissect tissue from a human brain.

“We can also use this new platform to test new drugs and gene therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders.”

The researchers have drawn the line by putting human brain tissue into primates such as chimpanzees or macaques, which have more similar brains to humans.

Professor Pasca said it would be ‘dangerous’ to use primates for similar research.

Rats, which live far shorter than humans, have brains that develop about 20 times faster than our own, limiting the degree to which human brain cells can integrate with rat ones.

There would be much greater integration in primates, according to Professor Pasca, who said: ‘I think we first have to take advantage of the technology we have developed, put it into play, see what it can actually teach us about the evolution of the human brain, about evolution, about disease, whether we can use it systematically to test drugs – and then see what the limitations are then, and think whether any other species would be necessary.

“In my opinion, transplantation into primates at this time is not something we would do and that I would encourage to do.”

The researchers grew their ‘organoids’ for two months in the laboratory until they began to resemble the human cerebral cortex.

They were then transplanted into the brains of rat pups that were only two or three days old – the time when most brain connections are made.

Amazingly, the human brain cells developed the same way they would in a person, connecting up to blood vessels in the rat and reaching about six times the size they would in the lab.

A modified harmless rabies, which tends to jump from cell to cell in the brain, showed that the human brain cells had attached to the rats, partially integrated with the brain circuits of the rodents.

Scientists said they had ‘set up shop’ in rat brains and created ‘living laboratories’.

So far, the researchers have transplanted cells from three patients with Timothy syndrome into hybrid rat-human brains.

While the cells from people with this brain disease looked quite normal in the lab, they were revealed to grow smaller in a real brain, shedding new light on the condition.

The work, published in the journal Nature, could similarly advance research into mental disorders such as schizophrenia or autism without the need for invasive procedures such as extracting tissue from the brain.

The researchers transplanted up to three million human brain cells into the somatosensory cortex of newborn rat brains – the area responsible for receiving and processing sensory information, such as touch.

Professor Tara Spires-Jones, deputy director of the Center for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said: “This research has the potential to advance what we know about human brain development and neurodevelopmental disorders, but there is more work to be done to be sure.” that this type of graft is a robust method.

‘I also agree with the experts who wrote a commentary accompanying the paper, who point out that these experiments raise several ethical questions that should be considered moving forward, including whether these rats will have more human-like thinking and consciousness on because of the implants.’