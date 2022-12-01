<!–
From vibrating yoga leggings to temporary smart tattoos, a range of weird and wonderful wearable gadgets have made headlines in recent years.
Now a study claims that wearables could also be used by cows on the farms of the future.
Researchers at Southwest Jiaotong University in China have developed a smartwatch that can be used to monitor the health, reproduction and location of cows.
“Monitoring cattle environmental and health information can help prevent disease and improve the efficiency of pasture raising and management,” said Zutao Zhang, co-author of the study.
Feeding seaweed to livestock can reduce the amount of methane they produce by up to 80 percent without affecting the taste or quality of their meat, research shows.
Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases, trapping 25 times more heat than carbon dioxide and every time a cow burps or farts, a small amount of gas is released into the atmosphere.
But a type of algae could be used to tackle this problem after supplements fed to livestock revealed it was able to curb the amount of methane cows produce by neutralizing enzymes in their digestive systems.
In the study, the team set out to develop a wearable device that could be used to collect vital information about cows.
“This information can include oxygen concentration, air temperature and humidity, amount of exercise, reproductive cycles, disease and milk production,” explains Mr. Hang out.
The smart devices are worn around the neck and ankles of the cows.
They contain a unique motion-enhancing mechanism that uses magnets and a pendulum to amplify small movements of the cows.
Once captured, the kinetic energy from the cow’s movements is stored in a lithium battery and used to power the device.
As a result, the device does not need to be charged like a traditional smartwatch.
“There is an enormous amount of kinetic energy that can be harvested in the daily movements of livestock, such as walking, running and even neck movements,” said study co-author Yajia Pan.
To put the device to the test, the researchers tested it on human participants.
The tests showed that even a light jog was enough to take temperature readings on the device.
Besides cows, the researchers say the smart device could have a range of applications in humans.
This also applies to sports monitoring, healthcare, smart homes and wireless sensor networks.
“Kinetic energy is everywhere in the environment — leaves swaying in the wind, the movement of people and animals, the undulation of waves, the rotation of the Earth — these phenomena all contain a lot of kinetic energy,” Zhang said.
‘We must not let that energy go to waste.’
In addition to the smartwatch, studies suggest that cows on the farms of the future may also be fed seaweed.
A study last year found that feeding seaweed to livestock can reduce the amount of methane they produce by up to 80 percent without affecting the taste or quality of their meat.
Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases, traps 25 times more heat than carbon dioxide and every time a cow burps or farts, a small amount of the gas is released into the atmosphere – a serious problem worldwide.
Combined, cattle are responsible for about half of the greenhouse gas emissions produced globally by livestock, the University of California, Davis team explained.
Now, a type of algae known as Asparagopsis taxiformis could be used to address this problem after supplements fed to livestock revealed that it could reduce cows’ methane levels by neutralizing enzymes in their digestive systems.
Researchers only tested the seaweed on bulls, not cows, so the quality or taste of the milk wasn’t tested, but one panel found meat to be just as tasty as those on classic diets.
The livestock are notorious for producing large amounts of methane, a major contributor to global warming.
Each of the farm animals produces the equivalent of three tons of carbon dioxide per year, and the amount of animals is increasing with the growing need to feed a thriving population.
Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases, trapping 30 times more heat than the same amount of carbon dioxide.
Scientists are investigating how feeding different diets can make livestock more climate-friendly.
They believe feeding seaweed to dairy cows can help and also use an herbal food called the Lindhof monster.
Researchers found that a cow’s methane emissions decreased by more than 30 percent when they ate ocean algae.
In research conducted by the University of California in August, small amounts of it were mixed into the animals’ feed and sweetened with molasses to disguise the salty taste.
As a result, methane emissions fell by almost a third.
‘I was very surprised when I saw the results,’ says Professor Ermias Kebreab, the animal scientist who led the study.
“I didn’t expect it to be so dramatic with a small amount of seaweed.”
The team now plans to conduct another six-month study of a seaweed-infused diet in beef cattle starting this month.
