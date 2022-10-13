Scientists count electric charges in a single catalyst nanoparticle down to the electron

Thanks to ultra-high sensitivity and precision electron holography measurements around a platinum nanoparticle like the one shown here, scientists have for the first time been able to count the net charge in a single catalyst nanoparticle with a precision of just one electron. Credit: Murakami Lab, Kyushu University



If you often find yourself one counting your socks after doing the laundry, you may want to sit down for this one.

Scientists in Japan have now counted the number of extra — or missing — charges to an accuracy of just one electron in single platinum nanoparticles with a diameter just one-tenth that of regular viruses.

This new process for closely studying payload differences on metal nanoparticles will aid in further understanding and development of catalysts for breaking down greenhouse gases and other harmful gases into fuels and benign gases or for efficiently producing ammonia needed for fertilizers used in agriculture.

Led by Kyushu University and Hitachi Ltd. the research team achieved this feat of extreme counting through hardware and software improvements that increased the sensitivity of a technique called electron holography tenfold.

While transmission electron microscopy uses an electron beam to observe materials down to the atomic level, electron holography uses the wave-like properties of electrons to investigate electric and magnetic fields.

Interaction of an electron with fields causes a phase shift in its wave which can be identified by comparing it to a reference wave of an unaffected electron.

This new study highlights the importance of directly counting electrical charges in a catalyst nanoparticle. For example, in a platinum nanoparticle on a titanium oxide surface, the visualization of potential distribution by the developed noise suppression process in electron holography revealed a negative charge of the nanoparticle with only six extra electrons. This is the first time that charges per catalyst nanoparticle have been counted with an accuracy of one electron charge. Credit: Murakami Lab, Kyushu University



In the new work, the researchers focused their microscopes on single nanoparticles of platinum on a surface of titanium oxide, a combination of materials already known to act as catalysts and speed up chemical reactions.

On average, the platinum nanoparticles were just 10 nm in diameter — so small that it took nearly 100,000 to span one millimeter.

“Although each particle contains several tens of thousands of platinum atoms, the addition or removal of just one or two negatively charged electrons causes significant changes in the behavior of the materials as catalysts,” said Ryotaro Aso, an associate professor in the faculty of Kyushu University. of Engineering and first author of the article in the magazine Science report the work.

By measuring the fields around a platinum nanoparticle — which vary depending on the imbalance of positive and negative charges in the particle — in an airless environment, the researchers were able to determine the number of extra or missing electrons the fields create.

“Of the millions of positively charged protons and negatively charged electrons that balance each other in the nanoparticle, we were able to successfully see if the number of protons and electrons differed by only one,” Aso explains.

Although the fields are too weak to observe with previous methods, the researchers improved the sensitivity by using a state-of-the-art 1.2-MV atomic resolution holography microscope developed and operated by Hitachi that reduces mechanical and electrical noise and then transfers the data. incorporated. to take the signal further out of the noise.

Since 1966, Hitachi has been developing the holography electron microscope as a tool for direct observation of electric and magnetic fields in extremely small regions, and in 2014, Hitachi developed a 1.2-MV atomic resolution holography electron microscope with a grant under the funding program for the world’s leading innovative R&D in science and technology (the “FIRST Program”), a national project sponsored by the Japanese government. Credit: Hitachi, Ltd.



The signal processing technique, developed by Yoshihiro Midoh of Osaka University, one of the co-authors of the paper, used the so-called wavelet hidden Markov model (WHMM) to reduce the noise without also affecting the extremely weak signals. remove.

In addition to identifying the charge state of individual nanoparticles, the researchers were able to correlate differences in the number of electrons, ranging from one to six, with differences in the crystal structure of the nanoparticles.

Although the number of electrons per area has been previously reported through a measurement of a large area of ​​many particles, this is the first time scientists have been able to measure a single electron difference in a single particle.

“By combining breakthroughs in microscopy hardware and signal processing, we are able to study phenomena at smaller and smaller levels,” said Yasukazu Murakami, a professor in the Faculty of Engineering at Kyushu University and supervisor of the Kyushu U team.

“In this first demonstration, we measured the charge of a single nanoparticle in vacuum. In the future, we hope to overcome the challenges that currently prevent us from making the same measurements in the presence of gas to get information in environments closer to the actual applications lie.”

Ryotaro Aso et al, Direct identification of the charge state in a single platinum nanoparticle on titanium oxide, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abq5868 Ryotaro Aso et al, Direct identification of the charge state in a single platinum nanoparticle on titanium oxide,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.abq5868

