Scientists calculate the risk of someone being killed by space junk

Credit: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock



The chances of someone being killed by space junk falling from the sky may seem ridiculously small. After all, no one has yet died from such an accident, although there have been cases of injury and material damage. But given that we are launching an increasing number of satellites, rockets and probes into space, should we start taking the risk more seriously?

A new study, published in Natural Astronomyestimates the probability of causality of falling rocket parts in the next ten years.

Every minute of every day, debris is raining down on us from space—a danger of which we are almost completely unaware. The microscopic particles from asteroids and comets whirl through the atmosphere to settle undetected on the Earth’s surface, producing some 40,000 tons of dust per year.

While this isn’t a problem for us, such debris can cause damage to spacecraft, as was the case recently reported for the James Webb Space Telescope. Every once in a while a larger monster arrives like a meteorite, and maybe once every 100 years or so, a body tens of meters manages to drive through the atmosphere to excavate a crater.

And – fortunately very rarely – objects a kilometer in size can reach the surface and cause death and destruction, as evidenced by the lack of dinosaurs roaming the Earth today. These are examples of natural space debris, the uncontrolled arrival of which is unpredictable and spread more or less evenly around the world.

However, the new study examined the uncontrolled arrival of artificial space debris, such as spent rocket stages, associated with rocket launches and satellites. Using mathematical modeling of the slopes and orbits of rocket parts in space and the population density beneath them, as well as 30 years of past satellite data, the authors estimate where rocket debris and other pieces of space debris end up when they fall back to Earth.

They found that there is a small, but significant, risk of parts re-entering in the next decade. But this is more likely in southern latitudes than northern ones. In fact, the study estimates that missile bodies are about three times more likely to land at the latitudes of Jakarta in Indonesia, Dhaka in Bangladesh or Lagos in Nigeria than those of New York in the US, Beijing in China or Moscow in Russia.

The authors also calculated a “casualty expectation” — the risk to human life — over the next decade due to uncontrolled missile reentry. Assuming that each return spreads deadly debris over an area of ​​ten square meters, they found that there is an average 10% chance of one or more casualties in the next decade.

Until now, the potential of debris from satellites and missiles to cause damage to the Earth’s surface (or to air traffic’s atmosphere) has been considered negligible. Most studies of such space debris have focused on the risk generated in orbit by defunct satellites that could impede the safe operation of functioning satellites. Unused fuel and batteries also lead to explosions in orbit that generate additional waste.

But as the number of rocket launch applications grows – and shifts from government to private enterprise – it is highly likely that the number of accidents, both in space and on Earth, such as the number of accidents following the launch of the rocket. Chinese long march 5b, will also increase. The new study cautions that the 10% figure is therefore a conservative estimate.

Saudi officials inspect a crashed module in January 2001. Credit: Wikipedia



What can be done

There is a range of technologies that make it very possible to control debris re-entry, but they are expensive to implement. For example, spacecraft can be “passivated”, where unused energy (such as fuel or batteries) is consumed rather than stored once the spacecraft’s lifespan has expired.

The choice of orbit for a satellite can also reduce the chance of producing debris. A defunct satellite can be programmed to enter low Earth orbit where it will burn up.

There are also attempts to launch reusable rockets that, for example, SpaceX has shown and Blue origin develops. These create much less debris, although there will be some paint and metal shavings as they return to Earth in a controlled manner.

Many agencies do take the risks seriously. The European Space Agency is planning a mission to: attempt to capture and remove space debris immediately four-armed robot. The UN, through its Office of Outer Space Affairs, has issued a series of Guidelines for Limiting Space Debris in 2010, that was reinforced in 2018. However, as the authors behind the new study point out, these are guidelines, not international law, and do not detail how mitigation activities should be implemented or monitored.

The study argues that advanced technologies and more thoughtful mission design would reduce the rate of uncontrolled return of spacecraft debris, reducing hazard risk around the world. It states that “uncontrolled return of missile bodies is a problem of collective action; there are solutions, but each launching state must adopt them.”

A requirement for governments to act together is not unprecedented, as evidenced by the agreement to ban chlorofluorocarbon chemicals that deplete the ozone layer. But unfortunately, this type of action usually requires a major event with significant implications for the Northern Hemisphere before action is taken. And changes in international protocols and conventions take time.

In five years’ time it will be 70 years since the launch of the first satellite into space. It would be an appropriate celebration of that event if it could be marked by a reinforced and mandatory international treaty on space debris, ratified by all UN states. Ultimately, all nations would benefit from such an agreement.

Uncontrolled missile descents pose a 10% risk of killing one or more people in the next ten years

More information:

Michael Byers et al, Unnecessary risks caused by uncontrolled missile reentry, Natural Astronomy (2022). Michael Byers et al, Unnecessary risks caused by uncontrolled missile reentry,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-022-01718-8

Provided by The Conversation







This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.