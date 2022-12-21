Scientist warn there will be a global data storage crisis by 2025

The world is in the midst of a global data storage crisis.

The datasphere will expand by 300 percent by 2025, and there isn’t enough space in “the cloud” to hold the “stunning amount.”

The stark warning comes from scientists at Aston University, who are scrambling to develop a plan to stop building more servers that currently consume 1.5 percent of the world’s electricity annually.

To address this problem, the team is developing new technology to provide surfaces with channels less than five nanometers wide, about 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair.

Dr. Matt Derry, who is leading the project, said in a statement: ‘Simply building new data centers without improving data storage technologies is not a viable solution.

“We are increasingly facing the risk of a so-called data storage crisis and improved data storage solutions are imperative to meet the demands of the modern world.”

The world lives a digital lifestyle that produces large amounts of data.

According to a report of the International Data Corporation (IDC), “the result of this increasing reliance on data will be an infinite expansion of the size of the Global Datasphere.”

The report shows estimated zettabytes (ZB), a measure of digital storage capacity, as only 45 ZB in 2019, but by 2025 that will increase to 175 ZB.

One zettabyte is equal to one trillion gigabytes.

“If you could store the entire Global Datasphere on DVDs, you’d have a stack of single-layer Blu-ray discs that could go to the moon 23 times or orbit the Earth 222 times,” IDC said in the report.

The dramatic increase is imminent and Derry and his team hope to find a solution before time runs out.

Dr. Amit Kumar Sarkar, who recently joined the Aston University team, said: ‘We will use advanced polymer chemistry as a way to increase the amount of data that can be stored on storage media.

Increasing the efficiency of existing technologies will significantly reduce the need for costly, environmentally damaging construction of new mega data centers.

“The next three years will be crucial.”

In 2010, IDC showed that only 2 ZB of data was created and replicated worldwide, but this was only three years after Apple released its first iPhone and only a year after Samsung entered the market.

These two devices are likely to have kick-started the rate of data growth we’re seeing today.

Data shows an incredible jump from 2019 to 2020, from 41ZB to 64.2ZB, thanks to people working from personal devices during lockdowns that closed offices.

IDC also predicts that 80 percent of global data will be unstructured by 2025.

The problem is that there are not enough servers to accommodate the increase in data

This is because how and where we consume data has changed and will continue to change, Redgate reports.

IDC divides this into three categories: Endpoints, Edge, and Core.

The Endpoints include devices outside the networks, such as smartphones, sensors, and wearable devices, and the Edge includes servers in offices and data centers.

And at its core are the enterprise data centers and cloud providers where most of the processing and analytics are done.

IDC predicts that the data collected at the edge through various IoT and sensing devices will grow at a rate of 33 percent annually and will account for 22 percent of the total global datasphere by 2025.

