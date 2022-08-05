Scientist studies how torrential rainfall will change our rivers

by Gabe Barnard, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Beneath the surface of rivers lurks a danger that is not well understood, but which can wreak havoc on people and communities near the water.

Changes in weather patterns can make river channels that were historically solid, unsettling, pushing them to two extremes: accelerated erosion or flooded flooding.

Now, a scientist at St. Louis’s Washington University is embarking on a new experiment that could anticipate — and perhaps even prevent — damage caused by intense rainfall, a problem that has become more pressing after a record-breaking downpour flooded St. Louis last week.

“We’re interested in what happens when the water hits the ground,” said Claire Masteller, a geomorphologist at Washington University who is leading the project. “And how the landscape has to adapt to the fact that the amount of water hitting the ground changes.”

Masteller and her team are setting up a lab that can simulate flooding in river systems around the world. The researchers will run floodwaters through pipes and boxes of rocks and gravel to study how riverbed structure evolves with shifting precipitation.

And scientists are watching.

The impact of climate change on river systems is difficult to understand because factors that are easier to study on land, such as temperature and precipitation, become much more complicated when filtered through the water cycle, said Jason Knouft, a St. Louis University freshwater scientist who studies not involved in the investigation.

Masteller’s project could shed light on critical details, he said, of the impact of climate change on specific rivers.

“And that has all kinds of implications for ecosystems, human use of river systems and water safety,” Knouft said.

The shape of even the largest river channels begins with the smallest rocks on a river bed.

Pebbles of all shapes and sizes are locked in a delicate balance between friction, gravity and the pull of the water flow.

When the current flowing over the riverbed is gentle, it compresses protruding pebbles into a more compact pattern, making the river more resistant to erosion.

But when the current of the river becomes strong enough to overcome the forces holding the rocks in place, those furthest from the riverbed are swept downstream. And when the large pebbles move, they expel their neighbors, forming a moving mass of sediment that flows downstream.

In other words, the canal is eroding. The river widens. Stronger currents rip more rocks out of the riverbed, leaving a jagged surface with protruding edges. And the more rocks sticking out of the riverbed, the easier the water can suck them up.

“These are the weak points in the bed that can cause erosion,” Masteller said.

This natural balance between erosion and compaction is key to how rivers develop their shape over time. Scientists have found that streams widen with intense water currents, such as floods, until they are just large enough for floods to occur about every two years.

Climate change throws a wrench into the system.

In Missouri, rising temperatures are expected to increase the frequency of extreme storms, such as the one that dumped record rain on St. Louis last week, by making the ingredients needed for major storms more common.

And as more storms bombard more rivers with more flooding, the riverbed sediment may not have time to bond together naturally, researchers worry. That would mean that the trench would be constantly vulnerable to erosion.

“When the rain comes again,” Masteller said, “that riverbed will be ready to go.”

On the other hand, climate change is expected to dry up some regions, such as the west, making rivers more dependent on water seeping in from melting snow. That could leave enough low flow for grains to come closer together, creating resistance to erosion.

And if the river can’t erode to accommodate a storm, the water has to go elsewhere.

“Our container is too small, so extra water has to be added,” says Masteller.

To better understand the dynamics, Masteller set up an experimental water slide.

The $250,000 setup, called a gutter, is a glass-walled channel lined with river rocks that scientists can run water through to simulate flooding. It tilts up and down to mimic different slopes.

“We can jack it all the way up to the ceiling and get some pretty gnarly stuff,” Masteller said.

In fact, she said, they can model everything from the Mississippi River to the mountain streams of the Swiss Alps.

And that’s what they will do. They will create different types of flow channels in the gutter to suit different rivers and subject each to flooding to test how it responds.

A chaotic mix of large and small rocks will mimic mountain rivers. A more uniform mix of small gravel of similar size will represent lowland rivers.

“We’ll start with the most basic building block,” Masteller said, “which is literally what a single grain does when you run water over it?”

Sediment will flow through the tube into the shell in varying amounts, depending on the strength of the flood and the ingredients of the riverbed. The researchers will weigh their catch using a basket hanging from the mouth of the gutter to quantify how much erosion occurs with each flood pattern. They will take pictures of the riverbed itself to quantify how many rocks are sticking out of the surface.

At the same time, they will run water through wider flow tables—basically large sandboxes—to better understand how a river’s shape can change through erosion.

Then science takes to the skies. The researchers will use laser imagery, called LIDAR, captured by the US Geological Survey, which measures the topography of a landscape down to the scale of several meters. They compare the widths of rivers recorded by the charting system before and after floods and see if what they learn in the lab matches what happens in real rivers.

“Those are our test cases in reality, going all the way from the grain scale to the landscape scale,” Masteller said.

They are not quite sure yet how their idea will turn out in different streams. One theory is that lowland rivers could widen and swallow surrounding roads, homes and communities. That’s because those kinds of riverbeds, with smaller rocks of equal size, Masteller said, are like a bed of marbles. If all marbles in a river channel are the same size, there will still be space between the marbles, even if they are as close together as possible.

In mountain streams, however, a tumultuous arrangement of rocks of different sizes can fit together more easily, creating a more erosion-resistant, flood-prone surface.

“If you have a lot of different grains of many different sizes, you can fill in your gaps,” Masteller said.

The ultimate goal is a mathematical model that can predict which rivers are most at risk from accelerated erosion or increased flooding. Scientists could use those predictions to prevent both disasters from spreading to humans, Masteller said, for example, by strengthening stormwater systems or reinforcing riverbanks.

Knouft, the St. Louis University scientist, said the research could be key to making rivers more resilient as the climate warms.

“We can’t do that without the kind of information this project is developing,” Knouft said.

