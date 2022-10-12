Science teacher airlifted to hospital after an explosion in science class at a Virginia high school

A physics teacher and student have been airlifted to hospital after creating a ‘methanol rocket’ that exploded during a chemistry class.

Students at Dinwiddie High School, in Virginia, described smelling “burning” and “chemical fumes” after the blast happened in a chemistry lab Wednesday morning.

William Massello, a physics teacher and soccer coach, conducted an experiment for college students who used methanol to fly a water bottle with a flame across the room.

But students in the class have claimed that when the stunt initially didn’t work, he added more gas before bringing the bottle to the flame, which is believed to have caused an explosion.

The blast happened on the second floor of the building, in a chemistry lab, with officials evacuating all students and sending them home as a precaution.

Witnesses in the class claim his hair was set on fire on a student standing close to the front of the classroom.

Emergency services arrived and Massello and a student were both airlifted to hospital – another student is said to have been taken by ambulance to a medical center.

Massello, who has taught at Dinwiddie High School for over 18 years, seems to have been running the experiment in front of the classroom for a long time.

Footage taken in October 2017 shows a student holding a bottle of gas and a flame shooting out of the bottom before it shoots through the classroom.

Tammy Jean Moore-Edwards, whose cousin was in class at the time of the incident, told DailyMail.com she initially learned about the explosion on an emergency scanner.

She said, “The school has done a great job in the way they handled everything, and when I heard it on the scanner, I was a nervous wreck.

“My cousin told me that the teacher, Mr. Massello, mixed a liquid in a bottle to make a rocket. My son told me he had done the same experiment the year before.

“But when it didn’t work, he added more, and it just exploded. He was the only one sitting at the desk, but the students sitting in front took the brunt of the explosion.

Parents queued outside the school to pick up their children as the building was evacuated after the incident

“Kids started running out of the classroom, screaming and panicking. There was smoke and the table and floor were on fire.

‘The students at the front were the ones who got covered in gas, which caused them to burn themselves.

“You don’t have to touch anything just because he was close enough it hit him and he was quite a distance, it just exploded everywhere.

“The sprinklers didn’t go off, which is pretty scary. Mr. Massello had burned something else in the sink that was also used to dispose of chemicals, but I don’t know why he did that.

“My cousin told me there was a boy holding his hands and his leg, she said he was burned on his trouser leg. Another boy in the front had his hair on fire, but not for long.

“It’s like something you see in movies. It’s terrifying.’

Tammy added that firefighters in hazmat suits stormed into the building as she left, and a mother ran across the school parking lot to reach her son in an ambulance.

The Dinwiddie Sheriff and the Fire Department are yet to provide an update on the incident, but school officials have confirmed they are investigating.

In a statement, Dinwiddie County Public Schools said: “Today, during the second block, there was an incident that was limited to a chemistry class at DHS. All students were immediately evacuated.

“Police are currently investigating the situation and more information will be forthcoming.

“Today Dinwiddie High School doesn’t close early until 11:15 am and we ask all parents who normally pick up their students to do so.”