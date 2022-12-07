Schumer: Warnock won Georgia because voters realized “how far to the right MAGA Republicans have come”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pumped his fists to gloat in celebration from the podium of his press conference Wednesday morning, where he held a last-minute news conference to celebrate the Democrats winning 51 Senate seats in the new Congress.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated Donald Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker, a former NFL star whose campaign was bogged down by allegations of domestic abuse, infidelity and forced abortions.

Schumer noted that the “quality of the candidates” was “absolutely critical” to victory for the Democrats, both in Warnock’s own profile and in Walker’s scandals and his frequent awkward public appearances.

He also suggested that Tuesday’s runoff should be a warning to Republicans that their side will not “survive” if they follow Trump’s lead.

Walker’s loss is just the latest in a series of high-profile primary losses, in which Trump backed fringe or weaker Republican primary candidates who showed loyalty to him over stronger options.

“The public began to realize just how far to the right these MAGA Republicans have come,” Schumer said Wednesday, pointing to controversial conservative-majority Supreme Court decisions striking down abortion rights and expanding carrier concealment laws.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in high spirits as he opened his news conference Wednesday morning to discuss his new majority in the upcoming Congress.

He raised his fists and bragged about the “quality of the candidate” when discussing why the Trump-backed Herschel Walker lost on Tuesday night.

‘About 10 to 15 percent of the electorate – Republicans who said – who are not MAGA Republicans, who are not Trump Republicans – people who said, “Well, I’m a Reagan Republican. I’m a Bush Republican, but this Trump Republican It’s not for me,” Schumer continued.

“And the independents who tended to vote Republican started saying, this Republican Party is not me.”

Warnock’s victory means Schumer’s majority increases by one, eliminating the need for Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tiebreaking vote on every 50-50 decision in the house.

It also gives Democrats a majority in every Senate committee, while now the seats are divided evenly under lawmakers’ power-sharing agreement.

“It means we can breathe a sigh of relief,” Schumer said.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won his first full six-year term after previously winning a special election for his seat in January 2021.

But you’ll still have to work with the Republicans to get things done, and it takes 60 votes on almost any bill to pass.

“I think there will be many areas where non-MAGA Republicans will want to work with us, for the good of the country, but for their own survival,” Schumer said.

It just won’t work. It just won’t work, if they follow a MAGA line.’

Schumer declined to go into any predictions for the agenda of the next Congress, now that his party will have more leeway.

That means dissent from either of the conservative Democrats in his caucus, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, will have less of an impact.

It was his opposition that killed Democrats’ attempts to pass the Build Back Better progressive spending bill, as well as a review of federal voting rights.

He also warned that Republicans have to work with Democrats on compromise, because the Trump-backed MAGA line is not good “for their own survival” as a party.

“Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are great members of our caucus, they are very valuable,” Schumer said when asked about their influence.

“They don’t always agree with us on certain issues, but they are big contributors to our caucus, and we will continue to work with that.”

DailyMail.com asked Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa for his thoughts on losing Walker, now that his party is losing a seat in the new Congress.

“I’m sorry our candidate lost, but we knew it was going to be close, and it was close,” Grassley said.

Asked if he thought the quality of the candidates was to blame, he said Walker lost “because he got fewer votes than Warnock.”

Other Republicans were more direct in their autopsy.

Former Trump administration official John Bolton said Wednesday morning: “The result in Georgia is largely down to Trump, who cast a long shadow over this race.”

“Your meddling and insistence that the 2020 election was stolen will lead to more losses. Trump remains a huge liability and the Democrats’ best asset. It’s time to disown it and move on,” Bolton said.