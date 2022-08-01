Schools spending in England ‘not on track’ to return to 2010 levels

Rising costs mean the government is “no longer on track” to bring England’s per-pupil school spending back in real terms to 2010 levels by the end of this parliament.

A study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated that in 2024-25 school spending per pupil in England would be 3 percent lower than in 2010.

The reason for this is that the growth in funding from next year will fall below the growth rate of school costs, as a result of which the purchasing power of school budgets decreases.

The IFS report shows that inflation-adjusted school spending per student fell by 9 percent between 2009-10 and 2019-20. In last year’s spending review, the government allocated additional funds to schools, saying it would bring spending per pupil in real terms to 2010 levels by the end of the current parliament in 2024-25.

At present, however, spending plans for the coming years are likely to be insufficient to absorb the cost pressures facing schools. As a result, “the government is no longer on track to meet this target,” the report said.

Many factors contribute to the costs faced by schools, including pay increases for teachers and support staff and food and energy prices.

Starting salaries for teachers outside London will increase by 9 per cent to £28,000 from September, marking a step towards the government’s manifestation of starting salaries of £30,000 in 2022-23. Most teachers, who are at or near the upper end of the pay scales, receive a 5 percent raise at the same time.

With consumer prices up 9.4 percent at its 40-year high and after wage freezes, inflation-adjusted salaries for most teachers this year will be about 12 percent lower in real terms than they were in 2010.

Catering and energy will also be “extremely heavy” on school budgets, according to the report, as they account for about a quarter of schools’ non-staff costs and are subject to particularly rapid price increases.

Luke Sibieta, IFS researcher and author of the report, said the big tax choice for policymakers this fall was “to provide or not provide more funding to public services to offset the rising costs and significant challenges they face” .

The report warned that cost increases would not be felt equally, as institutions that rely more on support staff, such as special schools, are likely to experience a faster cost increase.

Budgetary pressures are mounting after a period in which, due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, students missed out on apprenticeships.

The school’s white paper, published in March, set a target that by 2030, 90 percent of primary school students would meet the expected standard for reading, writing and math. at the end of primary school, showed that the pandemic-related disruption had negatively affected the attainment targets.

Ruth Maisey, head of the education program at the Nuffield Foundation, a charity, said it was “essential” that the government address the cost pressures highlighted by the IFS analysis “to ensure schools meet the ambitions for achieving of students”.

The Ministry of Education said: “We recognize that schools – like the wider economy – are facing increased costs due to the unprecedented recent surge in inflation.

“To support schools, budgets will increase by £7 billion in 2024-25, compared to 2021-2022, with the total primary school budget rising to £56.8 billion,” it added.