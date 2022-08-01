Schoolboy Robbie Hunt goes viral singing Top Gun: Maverick song with 23 million views on TikTok

A Sydney schoolboy has gone viral for an electrifying 13-second performance of a 1950s rock-and-roll hit that he first heard while watching Top Gun: Maverick.

Robbie Hunt, who attends St Joseph’s College in Hunters Hill, performed a rendition of Jerry Lee Lewis’ 1957 hit “Great Balls of Fire” in one of the school’s music rooms.

The TikTok clip has been viewed a whopping 23 million times and shows the 18-year-old in his school uniform and playing the piano as he sings the first verse of the Jerry Lee Lewis classic.

Robbie Hunt, 18, has gone viral after sharing a 13-second TikTok clip (pictured) in which he plays the piano while taking out the first verse of Jerry Lee Lewis’ 1957 hit “Great Balls of Fire.” The video has accumulated 23 million views

Mr Hunt admitted to 2GB host Ben Fordham on Monday that he had never heard the song, but was inspired to learn it after watching the sequel to Top Gun.

“I’ve heard the song a few times and I wanted to learn it, but I never really took the time,” said Mr Hunt.

“I sat down and heard the song and started playing a little bit and I thought, ‘oh, there it is.'”

Hunt said he didn’t think the video would get so much attention and that his newfound fame was “pretty crazy.”

“I just posted it and went to bed,” Hunt said.

“When I woke up and my phone kept vibrating, I thought ‘that’s really annoying at this time in the morning’ and then I went to look at it.

‘I was like, “Oh, it’s at 500,000″ [views]oh that’s a huge number”.’

The St Joseph’s College student said he first heard the song while watching the iconic scene in Top Gun: Maverick (pictured)

He then went to class and came back to a million views – which has skyrocketed since then.

Ben Fordham described Hunt as “looking like a movie star” and social media users agree, with some even asking for his hand in marriage.

“Holy moly, hot and can sing,” one user wrote.

‘He’s Australian OMG me too, I want you [for real]’ wrote another user.

A third user exclaimed, “So are you single or what?”

‘Who is this boy and when can I marry him’ commented another user.

Hunt, who sang for ‘almost’ [his] whole life” and playing the piano since “early elementary school,” said he wants to take up music after school and aims to do well in his exams.

Hunt noted that his family and friends are thrilled with how the video has gone viral with some calling it “hilarious.” However, his grandparents warned him not to “get a big head” and let the attention distract him from his HSC trials.

“Of course music and stuff like that is what I want to do with my life, but I think the way I can give back is to put my head down and do well in school and in sports,” he said. hunt.

The teenager told the Mosman Collective he is preparing for his HSC trials and has already been admitted to the prestigious JMC Arts Academy.