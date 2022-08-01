Schoolboy looks like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber after cutting his own hair with kitchen scissors

A teenage schoolboy looked like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber after getting himself a haircut for being too ‘stubborn’ to go to the hairdresser.

Mother Carly Bickerdyke, from Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, said she had been harassing her son Mason Prady, 14, for months to get his bangs cut by a hairdresser.

Still, the 34-year-old was left in shock this week when her son took on the task of cutting his own hair with kitchen scissors.

The teen chose to show off his new trim by appearing on the Ring doorbell camera for his mom to see while she was at work.

He grinned at her with short, straight, bowl-shaped bangs, just like Jim Carrey’s iconic character.

Stubborn schoolboy Mason Prady (14) (left) looked like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber after cutting his hair with kitchen scissors. American comedian Jim Carrey (right) plays the wacky character Lloyd Christmas in the hit movie

Mason usually has a neat haircut with faded sides, but shocked his mom with the new look

A shocked Carly replied, ‘Why did you do that? You’re not even funny.”

The mother of three admitted she was “crying with laughter” and pointed out to a confused Freemason that he looked exactly like Jim Carrey, but the teen didn’t know who he was.

Carly said, “I’ve been telling him to get his hair cut for weeks and he says no.

“He’s quite stubborn, if he doesn’t do something, he won’t do it. His bangs got in the way and got on his nerves, so he cut it himself.

“They rang the bell and I was like ‘what did you do, why?’ and he said “just because I wanted to”.

Cheeky Mason revealed his new haircut by surprising his mom on the family’s Ring camera while she was at work

He grinned at her as he showed off the new look, which noticed Carly’s cousin who looked like Carrey in Dumb and Dumber

Carly said she ‘couldn’t see’ when pointed out and said she ‘cryed with laughter’

‘I thought it was funny. I cried with laughter. My cousin sent me a picture of the Dumb and Dumber haircut and Mason came into my room, I looked at him and couldn’t ignore it.’

She said she couldn’t look at her son without smiling and seeing Jim Carrey.’

“It’s so funny,” she added.

“He didn’t even know who Jim Carrey was, so he googled him and he laughed about it. He has seen some movies, such as The Mask, but he doesn’t know him by name.

“He and his friends were confused looking at the photos.”

The ninth-year student had been growing his hair for months in hopes of getting a perm, but his bangs were beginning to irritate his eyes.

Luckily none of Mason’s school friends have seen his new job, as it’s summer vacation and Carly hopes a barber can fix it with a short back and sides.

The schoolboy’s fringe had grown too long (as pictured) and was starting to get on his nerves, his mom said

Carly said, “It’s not the first time he’s done something like this. He saw a trend on TikTok of people putting tape on their eyebrows, so he did it and took his eyebrows off. It’s normal for him.” Pictured, Mason for the haircut

The teen pictured for the haircut is thankfully out of school so he doesn’t have to face his friends with the new look

Carly said, ‘He’ll have to grow it back if he wants a perm. He wouldn’t mind showing his friends, he would still go to school because he knows it would make people laugh.

“He’s a character, he likes to make people laugh. He was probably trying to enjoy himself with the end of school.

“He gets bored very quickly and has to do something all the time and it kept us busy for a few days because I couldn’t talk to him without laughing.”

Carly said that she and Mason’s siblings, Ruby (12) and Alfie (10), are used to him pulling these kinds of stunts.

“His siblings keep smiling. Ruby Googled Jim Carrey all night to show me pictures. I’m going to make sure they watch Dumb and Dumber.’