School uniforms are abundant in toxic ‘forever’ chemicals linked to cancer, infertility and dementia

20% of US children wear school uniforms, but this rises to 98% in the UK

They have been linked to an increased risk of cancer, as well as obesity and asthma

These stain resistant industrial chemicals are called PFAS and do not degrade naturally

School uniforms may pose a health risk to children, research suggests.

Tests showed that items such as blazers, shirts and ties contain a striking amount of ‘forever chemicals’.

PFAS, as they are scientifically known, is feared to stunt the growth of young people and has been linked to cancer and infertility.

The chemicals, designed to make surfaces stain and water resistant, don’t break down naturally in the environment, hence their nickname.

One of the study’s authors, Dr. Marta Venier, of Indiana University, said: ‘PFAS do not belong in any clothing.

A study found that children’s school uniforms are full of ‘forever chemical’ industrial substances that have been linked to an increased risk of cancer and infertility later in life (stock image)

What ARE ‘forever chemicals’? ‘Forever chemicals’ are a class of common industrial compounds that do not break down when released into the environment. Humans are exposed to these chemicals after coming into contact with food, soil or water reservoirs. These chemicals — more commonly known as per- and polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS — are added to cookware, carpets, textiles and other items to make them more water- and stain-resistant. PFAS contamination has been detected in water near manufacturing facilities, as well as at military bases and firefighting training facilities where flame retardant foam is used. The chemicals have been linked to an increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer and damage to the immune system, as well as birth defects, smaller birth weight and reduced vaccine response in children.

“But its use in school uniforms is of particular concern.

“Uniforms are worn directly on the skin for up to eight hours a day by children, who are particularly vulnerable to damage.”

PFAS have been added to textiles for decades to prevent stains. They are also used in cookware, children’s toys and can now be found in some water supplies.

Children are exposed to the substances in clothing through direct skin contact and inhalation or ingestion of fibers.

They can accumulate in the bloodstream.

Fellow researcher Professor Miriam Diamond, of the University of Toronto, said, “I don’t know a single parent who puts stain repellency above their child’s health.”

Arlene Blum, executive director of the Green Science Policy Institute – which was involved in the study, called for urgent action.

She said: ‘To protect our children and future generations, the entire class of PFAS must be eliminated from school uniforms and all other products where they are not essential.

‘Manufacturers can prevent damage by getting rid of PFAS as soon as possible.’

Only one-fifth of American public school children wear a uniform. But they are much more common in the UK.

The study, published in the journal Letters on Environmental Science and Technologyanalyzed 72 product samples purchased in the US and Canada between 2020 and 2021.

Experts focused on items labeled as stain, water, or wrinkle resistant.

‘Forever chemicals’ and the effects of their exposure to human health took center stage in the 2019 legal thriller ‘Dark Waters’ starring Mark Ruffalo

They also looked at other children’s clothing, such as sweatshirts, swimwear, bibs and mittens.

PFAS concentrations were highest in school uniforms, particularly in items labeled 100 percent cotton.

Researchers said further studies should now be conducted to examine whether exposure to PFAS from clothing has changed after years of use and multiple washes.

The chemicals, known as per- and polyfluoroalkyls, have been linked to an increased risk of kidney and testicular cancer.

Studies have also suggested that they damage the immune system and increase the risk of birth defects.

There are about 5,000 different types of chemicals.

They starred in the 2019 Hollywood movie Dark Waters starring Mark Ruffalo after a community’s water was poisoned by the chemicals from the local factory.