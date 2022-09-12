School playground fight in Tuuramurra High School, Sydney

<!–

A sickening brawl, caught on camera between two young children in their schoolyard, depicts the moment when a boy is suffocated in a vicious attack.

The video, shared on Reddit on Saturday, shows two boys from Turramurra High School, on Sydney’s north coast, verbally berating each other before wrestling to the ground in a wild brawl.

The two boys walk back and forth after throwing their bags on the floor of the school’s square as onlookers gather.

The two boys from Turramurra High School, on Sydney’s north coast, are heard verbal abuse before they begin exchanging punches (pictured)

“You think you’re damn big, accept that you’re small,” the taller student hears insult the other student.

A spectator is heard yelling “someone is doing something” before the student in the sports uniform pushes the taller boy.

The boys exchange punches until the smaller student, who other kids believe has been trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, knocks him to the ground.

The smaller student is then seen putting his rival in a stranglehold as two teachers run to stop the fight.

The teachers are heard yelling ‘boys, stop’ as the student is suffocated to the floor.

It’s unclear who started the fight or what happened off-camera, and Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting either side is to blame.

Reddit users debated who they thought initiated the fight, with many commenting that the students should have walked away.

“All the bigger boy had to do was turn around and walk away, obviously they both wanted to argue,” one user wrote.

‘If BJJ [Brazilian jiu-jitsu] kid is a real martial artist, he would have run away,” commented another user.

“Ultimately, we’re not sure of the context prior to the video…but you should never start fighting and run away until you really have to defend yourself,” he said.

One boy is seen tackling the other boy on the floor (left) before putting him in a stranglehold (right) before teachers could intervene

Other users claimed that the fight could have been worse because the martial arts training student had chances of breaking the other student’s arm.

“Kid had about 3 different chances for an armbar,” one user wrote.

“BJJ boy could have broken that kid arm in an instant. He’s lucky he didn’t go for the armbar,” commented another user.

A third user wrote: ‘It seems to naturally go for an arm lock and then reposition for the choke. The older kids are lucky they just got knocked out and not a broken arm.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Turramurra High School and NSW Department of Education for comment.